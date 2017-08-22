How to Futureproof Your Content Using Organizational Magic

A disorganized content storage system adds significant hours to your workload every week. It doesn’t matter whether you’re starting a new content marketing role, trying to find content on a certain topic, updating your tracking, or trying to make intelligent content strategy decisions. Organization matters.

Developing a succinct and easy-to-understand content taxonomy is the best way to reclaim these hours. There are many services and tools available to help organize your content. But the simplest (and cheapest) solution is to systematically update your blog’s categories, tags, and titling system.

This article offers step by step instructions on how to title and tag your content for effective organization. And it explains how this magical process improves your content marketing strategy in the future.

Benefits of Better Content Organization

A well-constructed content marketing taxonomy improves current content strategy execution, helps future content strategy execution, and offers the following benefits for your content marketing strategy overall:

It simplifies new audience-facing strategies by allowing you to slice data in multiple ways.

It’s much easier to automate data associations for a “recommended content” module when you tag your content by topic or campaign.

It helps organize your system of reusing, revamping, and re-promoting older content on different platforms, or to new audiences.

It also helps determine how your website content should be organized. For example, with a well-organized taxonomy you can see which content types have the best bounce rates, click-through-rates, or time on page metrics. These insights help determine the order and flow of content on your website.

If you already tag content based on personas and want to personalize your audience experience, a content taxonomy helps determine which content to serve to whom.

Once implemented, all these factors together will immediately improve your content, and allow you to make smarter, more confident decisions in the future. Here’s how to create a successful content marketing taxonomy.

Content Marketing Taxonomy Planning

When planning a content marketing taxonomy, first consider the constraints of your content marketing platform and other software for housing or planning content. Some software requires you to fill in preset fields for each piece of content, so you have to include missing tags in the name. Other software allows custom fields, so most tagging can happen separately, providing more opportunities for slicing data by multiple fields at once.

This is what content tagging looks like for a piece of content in Curata’s content marketing platform (CMP):

Fields in CMP: Distribution Method: Sales Enablement Stage: BOFU Author: Sasha Laferte Persona: N/A Topic: Analytics Product: CMP Focus Keyword: N/A Keyword Umbrella: N/A

Consider including the following elements in a content marketing taxonomy.

For Written Content

Distribution Method : This field allows you to separate the analytics for content items depending on how they’re shared. For instance, Curata’s sales team gets a separate content link for one sheets, eBooks etc., even if a gated version or blog version also exists. It helps you understand how content performs when shared by the sales team, and which content closes.

: This field allows you to separate the analytics for content items depending on how they’re shared. For instance, Curata’s sales team gets a separate content link for one sheets, eBooks etc., even if a gated version or blog version also exists. It helps you understand how content performs when shared by the sales team, and which content closes. Content Type : Include content type in the title because a name alone doesn’t always tell you all you need to know. Curata content types include long form blog posts, eBooks, infographics, case studies, one sheets, and more.

: Include content type in the title because a name alone doesn’t always tell you all you need to know. Curata content types include long form blog posts, eBooks, infographics, case studies, one sheets, and more. Content Title : Use the exact title of your published content item in the file title in your system for searchability. Inaccurate titles make life harder.

: Use the exact title of your published content item in the file title in your system for searchability. Inaccurate titles make life harder. Stage : This helps determine which metrics to examine to see if content is performing the way it was intended at each stage in the marketing funnel.

: This helps determine which metrics to examine to see if content is performing the way it was intended at each stage in the marketing funnel. Campaign : Allows searchers to look at a campaign’s metrics holistically and find all content created for a particular campaign theme.

: Allows searchers to look at a campaign’s metrics holistically and find all content created for a particular campaign theme. Author : Included to find options by an author or to compare author performance.

: Included to find options by an author or to compare author performance. Persona : These allow you to find gaps in content creation, and enable future personalization and recommended content efforts.

: These allow you to find gaps in content creation, and enable future personalization and recommended content efforts. Topic: These also help you to look for gaps in content creation, and allow for future personalization and recommended content efforts.

When separating by “content type” or “distribution method,” define what these mean. This way everyone dealing with the new taxonomy understands what each section means. It also ensures there aren’t duplicate fields. For instance, if someone posts all sales enablement content under [SE], but others call it sales enablement, you won’t be able to consistently find what you’re looking for. You’ll be a Samwell Tarly looking for White Walker references in the Citadel. Tracking and analytics based on this distribution method will also be incomplete or inaccurate.

For Images

Size: Important for knowing how the resolution will look on different pages.

Important for knowing how the resolution will look on different pages. Type : If you’re looking for infographics, charts, etc., this makes these pieces of content easier to find.

: If you’re looking for infographics, charts, etc., this makes these pieces of content easier to find. Description: Allows searchers to look for content images based on keywords.

Tags, Categories, or Titles

Once you’ve determined which information needs to be included in your taxonomy, decide where to store each piece of information. Think about what should be included as a tag, a title, and a category. Then consider whether this information needs to be externally visible to help your audience find the content they need.

Here’s how Curata determined which piece of information fits where, and why:

Title: A title should cover the factors most likely to be searched for within your content platform. Clearly outline the structure of titles and explain the options within each section of the title. Your team should know whether they should search “sales enablement” or “[SE]”.

A title should cover the factors most likely to be searched for within your content platform. Clearly outline the structure of titles and explain the options within each section of the title. Your team should know whether they should search “sales enablement” or “[SE]”. Tags: Tags are keywords or phrases for the content item that help group your blog posts by topic. A content item can have multiple tags attached to it. As Blogging Basics 101 puts it, “If categories are your blog’s table of contents, tags are your blog’s index.” Curata uses tags and fields as two methods of labeling and grouping content. You can also use fields for campaign, author, length, and stage. Check whether your tags will be visible to the audience—as in WordPress—before determining what to include.

Tags are keywords or phrases for the content item that help group your blog posts by topic. A content item can have multiple tags attached to it. As Blogging Basics 101 puts it, “If categories are your blog’s table of contents, tags are your blog’s index.” Curata uses tags and fields as two methods of labeling and grouping content. You can also use fields for campaign, author, length, and stage. Check whether your tags will be visible to the audience—as in WordPress—before determining what to include. Categories: A category is:

… a topic you address on your blog. Your category list is like the table of contents for your blog. Categories are broad and can encompass smaller, more defined topics (i.e., tags). A category title should be descriptive and can be several words long. –Blogging Basics 101

The difference between an externally visible blog category and a tag is that a category is designed for a broad grouping; a tag describes specific detail.

Externally Visible Tags and Categories

Things can get tricky if your content marketing platform forces content tags or categories to be externally visible. You probably don’t want your audience to see your “BOFU” or “Content Marketing Carey” tag. One solution is to store content on a community drive outside your CMP, and organize by folder and title. Create a graphic that displays the folder hierarchy, and make it accessible company-wide. Determine whether the way you organize content is hierarchal, like a funnel, or wheel, etc. Base your folder or organizational structure on this schema. It will make content more findable and assist you in streamlining the organizational process.

At Curata we keep content in both locations to fit the individual preferences of various departments. The spreadsheet below in our Google drive is also used to find content. The taxonomy is the same, but the organization is slightly different. This allows our sales team to find our content without sorting through pieces they don’t need, or learning a new taxonomy. We ultimately decided to retain this inherited format to keep things simple for sales. It also allows for easy sorting based on content type, and includes a link to the content (with tracking parameters).

Having an external tagging and categorizing system as well as an internal taxonomy enriches your website’s metadata and boosts your SEO.