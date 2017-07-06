How To Get A Good Writer On Fiverr – Pay Less For Quality Content

What is Fiverr and what happens there?

You must have heard about freelance marketplaces; Fiverr is one. Fiverr acclaimed itself to be the world largest market for digital services. Think of any digital service you may need; you will find someone to do deliver the task for as low as $5. It’s quite a popular place on the web; on Facebook, almost 1 million likes is attached to the page while 142K follows its Twitter page.

Fiverr offers millions of buyers the convenience of getting quality services in a fast, cheap but professional manner. At the last count, there are 12 niches on Fiverr, with several sub-niches with thousands of gigs to select from. Of the 12 available niche, writing and translation is one of the popular, competitive and most patronized niches. Writing and translation have many sub-niche that delivers different content type.

This is the age of the internet and content is an essential part of the web. Apart from the Internet, our everyday activities also involves writing. We are too overwhelmed with scribbling 1000 words as a post on our blogs and websites. There is a need for individuals that will carry out content writing for our businesses, but quality and uniqueness has always being a huge concern.

Knowing the Right Writer

Fiverr and other online marketplaces are hugely populated with writers promising heaven and earth in the quality of content. When you log in on the marketplace as a buyer, choosing the best out of the lot is always a difficult task. That’s why I wanted to simplify the task of finding the perfect writer for your tasks. Before that, it’s best to know the qualities of a good writer;

· Curious for more knowledge, avoid the ‘know-it-all” writers.

· Takes deadlines serious, knows the importance of timing.

· Creatively technical, with a good word flow.

· Access to right sources knows where to get facts and figures

· Detail oriented, pay attention to details.

· Stays committed, even at rough times

· Handles rejection and modification request as a lesson.

Why do you need a freelance writer?

The proliferation of the Internet and the viral nature of it has made many businesses to rely on quality content. Engaging contents in the form of landing page, sales copy and blog entries have created a need for top-notch writers.

But for many businesses especially the medium and small start-ups, hiring a full-time in-house content writer is not good for the accounts. There may not be a need for the steady content task, making the full-time content writer an extra.

There is a void only content writers come in to fill.

So how do you find the perfect content writer that make your company’s vision and mission understandable to multitudes out there; this is the purpose of this content.

Tips for Finding the Perfect Writer on Fiverr

Fiverr may be very popular on the internet, but a Google search of the name brings its share of negative publicity. This doesn’t mean unique and quality content cannot be gotten from Fiverr, but it takes another extra energy in locating a writer after your own heart. Consider the following whenever you are hiring a writer from Fiverr;

1. Lesser cannot be better, raise your budget.

Yes, the limit is five bucks, and many writers will be willing to churn out 500 words for it or even more! But the mental input and time expended on writing a unique 500 word are not equitable to $5.

Many buyers are aware of the quality that comes with $5 articles; they still opt for it instead of paying $50 in search of a high-end writer that will even charge more on Problogger.

You’ll get what you pay for. It's garbage in, garbage out. No other way around it. This doesn’t mean you won’t find quality articles for that amount, but it’s going to cost you more in search of it.

There are three level of writers on Fiverr;

· Expensive: Well-Skilled and best ROI guaranteed

· Reasonable: Well-Skilled but not in high demand.

· Cheap: You will need an editor, meeting deadlines may be tricky.

Each of this cadre has their pros and cons, fit your budget into the ones you want with the cons in mind when hiring.

2. Read the Reviews and Sellers Feedback

This is vital. The review and rating feature was not created to make the site beautiful but usable for the buyers. The reviews and testimonials are intended to make your search easy going through the thousands of gigs.

Who have they written for? Look at the caliber of their buyers, the niche if specified in the review by the buyer, the rating on the reviews and the response of the seller. All this are indicators of whether you should pitch your tent there or not.

Fiverr.com: Ojo Segun Emmanuel Fake Reviews

This doesn’t mean there are no fake reviews on Fiverr, it take ingenuity as a buyer to spot the fakes. You’ll know its fake when you see this;

· The dates and time are sequential from same buyer

· The review are full of exaggeration

· The gig is new and in less than 24 hours has positive review.

3. Initiate communication, use the “Contact me” button

For a writer to understand what you want, you have to communicate with them. Converse at length with the writer. If they are online, initiate communication immediately after reading their gig description and their reviews.

Don’t just be in a rush to place an order on a gig. What if the writer is not available or not specialized in the niche your article is. Before committing to hiring a writer, communicate adequately with them.

Fiverr.com: Ojo Segun Emmanuel Explicitly spell out what you want

Look at the scenario up here, it’s a communication gap between the buyer and the seller. Let’s assume the buyer did not fully communicate what he/she wants and the seller didn’t bother to ask.

This cannot be over-emphasized. Communicating will reveal some details absent in both their description, profile, and reviews. You will need to decode every word underlying their statement in the convo.

4. Peruse their Gig Description, portfolio, and Samples.

That’s why it is there to reveal everything you need to know. Read like an editor or proof reader the gig description line by line and sentence by sentence. Do not miss a word, look at the context of usage of every vocabulary. Rate the description on a percentage and move on to other gigs you’ve selected.

Many writers also provide samples in PDF on their profile, which will also be a good way of making a choice. Read through the all provided samples and rate it also.

While reading the gigs and samples;

· Note the mistakes each seller makes

· The use of words

· Punctuation

Score the sellers and choose the highest scoring or any that you feel can deliver what you want.

5. Visit the Fiverr Forum; You need to go through the conversation

There is a forum section on Fiverr. Buyers and sellers all create topics and discuss there. You will always see a few recommendation about who is good and who churns out Ctrl C + Ctrl V + Ctrl-S articles.

Fiverr.com: Ojo Segun Emmanuel Use The Buyers Forum

Buyers use the forum to vent out their issues, and other buyers join the conversation. Usernames may be avoided, but you will learn a thing or two from the behavior of the seller who wouldn’t want to modify an article without closure.

6. Order a trial article, don’t ask for samples

No matter the caliber of writer you’ve settled for, it’s better to order for a $5 article first to test their competency. Serious buyers request for paid trial articles. Asking the writer to do a paid assignment will reveal the skills they are bringing to the table.

Do not ask for sample articles; scam is always written all over sample article request, and sellers run away from such.

Trial articles always eliminate your fear regarding the skills and the flow of the writer in the regarding a topic or niche. If their article fit your needs, go ahead to engage the writer long term.

In order not to be at a dead end, contact your selected writers, give them all a trial sample. At least one or 2 will be employable.

7. Give new sellers a chance, nurture to taste

Established writers have loads of orders in queue. You may end up on a long line of buyers. Look into fresh arrivals. New and young writer can be engaged. Nurturing a new writer can be profitable in the long run. Apart from becoming top-notch, they will always be loyal to your business.

Fiverr.com: Ojo Segun Emmanuel Give new sellers a chance

All what some new sellers need is little time to understand what you want out of every content. Let them know the following;

· Advice, persuade, inspire or motivate – tone of article

· Blog, website or print - Medium of publication

· Generalist, academic or techies – Audience to be reached

· Tomorrow, soon or whenever – Time of publication.

All this will assist in driving your point home to an upcoming writer. They are not entirely low quality; they just need a bit of nurturing.

Lastly…..

If all the steps above are followed religiously, you’ll end up a happy buyer. Getting all these things right and you will find a copywriter you love.

You need to find a writer that fit into your budget.

Has consistently happy clients, whose work you like.

And most especially one you find are comfortable communicating with.