How to Get Along with Republicans (that you met in 2007)

Full disclosure: 1) In 2016, I wanted Bernie Sanders to win. That probably tells you a lot. 2) When I worked on staff at a law firm, one of my favorite attorneys was a moderate Republican with a soothing voice. Both of these competing truths will coexist forever within the tissues of my body.

P.S. Fuller disclosure: A) This attorney was like my little brother from a different philosophical mother. I issued special instructions such as, ‘I win,’ and taunted him frequently.

For example, at work I yelled out, “Hooray for the Jews!” at random disruptive intervals. He feigned horror so I reminded him that, “Hooray is a compliment.” We got many days off every fall, and this was my way of thanking him and an entire people.

B) I suggested that God could only recognize and greet him warmly if he wore his yarmulke.

C) I stole his law diploma and replaced it with a 19th century landscape print by John Singer Sargent. How many depositions can one man gather for small claims court? “Live a little,” I told him.

D) His tidy array of family photos proved irresistible. I snuck in a perfectly sized photo of my niece, who is Korean, next to his little son, a white guy in training. “Jacqueline, I won’t get upset, what else did you touch?” I may have re-positioned a stapler, which he interpreted as possible sabotage of all pending cases.

“I think I’m going to create some distance now,” he said, and closed the door.

Let’s call this attorney “Geffen Molina.” Geffen and I knew that discussing our vast ideological differences would yield nothing. Plus he was technically my boss and stuff. Instead, we stuck to what turned out to be common ground, writing and editing. We spoke at length about the differences and similarities between non-fiction and fiction writing.

He confessed that creative writing scared him. He’d avoided it, not only because he wasn’t sure if he was any good at generating a final product, but he feared that the process of entertaining a parade of characters in his head would possess him, or, I offered, at least drive him to an absinthe addiction. His admission about an attraction to and fear of creativity seemed like an unusual display of vulnerability for an attorney.

Geffen knew I liked to write, and he’d been tapped to compose book reviews for one of the law journals. He asked me to copy edit his work. Actually, he asked me to proofread it, but I copped an editorial attitude.

After reading his draft, I probed him about his intentions, suggesting that he was withholding a genuine critical opinion to ensure the author liked his review and by extension, him. He seemed to enjoy my nerve. Not enough to rewrite anything.

There was no secret urge to fight with him over our differing politics. Then again, his views ten years ago (and today one imagines) were moderate, not extreme, and the world wasn’t as radically polarized as it has become.

What happens though when enormous splits separate us, civility flies out the window, and there is a deadline about whether we can, oh I don’t know, survive as a species?

I’m not sure having audible conversations using mouth holes is the way to go anymore.

Can we undertake a search for common ground?