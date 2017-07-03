How to Get an Edge over the Competition as a Realtor When the Real Estate Market Tanks

Get an Edge over the Competition as a Realtor When the Real Estate Market Tanks

You may have recently read the news that it’s going to be a cool summer in Toronto, both in terms of temperature and real estate. With price increases slowing down to a near stall and houses no longer being snatched up before the sign goes in the lawn, the anxiety is real for many real estate professionals in the hottest markets. With over 100,000 licensed real estate professionals in Canada and the number of buyers and sellers decreasing, competition for leads is fierce. There are ways to set yourself apart from the many other Realtors in your city and you really don’t even have to try that hard.

Find a niche and exploit it

Being a jack of all trades has its benefits, but not when it comes to the real estate market. Of course, you will never turn down a customer, but if you target yourself to only a unique audience, be it empty nesters, millennials, or families, you’ll be seen as the one who makes that audience’s dreams come true. By specializing in a particular niche, leads will see you as more relatable and want to give you their business. You won’t be just another real estate agent on a billboard. From there, you can target all of your marketing and content efforts towards that particular niche. With single women now making up approximately 25% of the potential buyer pool, female real estate agents would be smart to jump on the “I’m a single woman too” bandwagon in order to recruit more single female leads.

Establish yourself as a local expert

You may believe that by servicing a large area, like the entire City of Toronto or everywhere south of Orillia, that you’ll gain the most leads, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. When you become a local expert, simply by stating it so, it inspires more confidence in your buyers that you’ll be able to find them exactly what they want in that area. With in-depth knowledge of the locality for which you service, you can answer all of their questions with ease and not have to give them a standard “I’ll get back to you” answer. One of the best ways to do this is by setting up a neighbourhood blog or Instagram account, showcasing all of the best things about your hood. “Instead of focusing only on listings, use Instagram to portray the lifestyle that a buyer will get living in your target community. Post photos of food from local restaurants, funky items from local shops, children playing street hockey or seniors doing fitness in the park. These real images could make or break what potential buyers see in your focus neighbourhood and it could just sell them on it and you,” explains Eva Webster, managing editor at GetWrittn.com.

Show everyone what makes you different

You’re special, just like everyone else, right? Prove it! As a realtor, your brand is all about you – you don’t have a product to sell – just yourself. Your unique qualities are what attract leads to you, so by showing everyone these unique qualities, you may turn some off, but you’ll definitely turn some on. Are you able to play three instruments at one time? Perhaps you’ve got 12 kids and another on the way. Whatever it is, market it and make people stand up and take notice. With marijuana soon becoming completely legal in Canada, real estate professionals could be smart to take the 420-friendly route and establish themselves as a marijuana-advocating realtor, like Bob Costello, a Denver real estate agent. While he was met with some stigma from those in the business, others were far more supportive, and maybe a little jealous. “They told me, ‘Damn, I wish I would have thought of that!” says Costello.