How To Get Away With Big Ideas - in Small Spaces!

The design team at Indigo2Ash sat down with clients, Sonya and Jeff, to talk about the design process behind their new Brooklyn Heights studio apartment. They are a recently married couple that faced the design challenge of downsizing from a large two-bedroom into a small studio apartment.

What do you like about Brooklyn Heights?

Sonya: We like being part of a movement--an influx of gentrification to the Brooklyn Heights area. We are fortunate enough to try living in a completely new area and environment. It’s a lot different from our huge two-bedroom rental in suburban New Jersey.

Jeff: We were very much okay downsizing to live in a such a promising area.

How would you describe the style and feel of your studio apartment?

Sonya: Tiny but sophisticated! Well to be fair, it felt extremely small when we first moved, but now after all the furniture is in and it’s decorated, it miraculously feels larger.

Jeff: She’s right. Floor plans in New York seem to be shrinking, but we don’t need as much space as before because all of our bulky electronics--our CD’s, books, and music--are all stored on the Cloud, so we can live in a smaller space.

If money were not an issue, what would you have liked to incorporate into your room design?

Sonya: Home automation! Meaning, I would have liked to control all the appliances (heating and air, home speakers, oven, etc.) from my phone.

Jeff: Built-in bookshelves over the bed.

What was the biggest design challenge you faced when designing this space?

Sonya: Making the space feel dimensional. The last thing I wanted was it to feel like a box.

Jeff: Coincidentally, Sonya and I both grew up in studio apartments as kids and so this move was very personal for us. The challenge was making a small space feel bigger and more individualized, since we both really disliked growing up in cramped quarters.

What element did you begin the design process with?

Sonya: Well once we nailed down the color scheme, which was Blue-Gray, the first thing we got was the sofa. We sat down with a design professional at Indigo2Ash and talked about how we envisioned the room--we wanted one really bold element--which in this case, was the sofa.

Jeff: The first furniture piece the design professional suggested was the Lily Sofa in Sapphire. The fabric is actually Silken Velvet, which we were totally okay with, since we don’t have kids…yet.

What was it like working with a professional design expert?

Sonya: Working with a designer from Indigo2Ash proved to be invaluable. What she provided was an overall vision. Any decision we made was filtered through her design lens. I could not imagine balancing all of the design elements on my own.

Jeff: Great! I have a greater appreciation for room design after working with her. It turns out that not every sofa looks good with every side table and not every side table works with every curtain! Our place wouldn’t have ended up looking so polished without her guidance.

Once you picked the sofa, how did you design from there?

Sonya: Well Jeff made a good point that we would need more seating, so we decided to focus on that. We wanted to compliment the sofa without being too “matchy”, so we chose the Libby chairs in Taupe.

Jeff: We like the Libby chairs because they don’t quite look like a “set” with the sofa, but almost look like they could be with their dark legs and neutral fabric.

Have you learned anything from the design process?

Sonya: Well we both knew it would be challenging to choose furniture for a studio apartment because of the amount of space you are limited to working with. Having to choose a bedroom style that is literally across from the living-room was tough. I have learned that small pops of color make things a little more interesting, especially in a tiny space.

Jeff: Yeah, we went with a more “outspoken” headboard--the Leah--in a rich Navy shade. It’s upholstered in Plush velvet, which was an indulgence. It surprisingly gives the whole space the “wow” factor though.

Why did you choose the drape pattern, “Labyrinth”?

Sonya: Since we already chose the headboard and sofa as the strong design focal points, we wanted to tone the room down with a neutral drape. So, we went with the Labyrinth print in Ivory/Gray.

Jeff: The Labyrinth was perfect for the space because it doesn’t steal focus from the other design elements, but also features a subtle print that keeps things interesting. We got a ton of compliments on them.

What is your favorite part of the room?

Sonya: I like all of the accessories-- they really ended up tying the room together in a surprising way. The art above the bed is a Soicher-Marin print that really captures how it felt to travel abroad as a child. So, it was a personally fulfilling purchase for me.

Jeff: For me, it’s the Surya rug. It runs the length of the room and is complicated and stunning.

What is your biggest piece of advice for furnishing and decorating a small space?

Sonya: Invest in extra seating options. When you have guests over without having decent seating, people end up sitting on end tables and the floor because of the lack of space. We learned our lesson and invested in the sofa, chairs, and even purchased additional stools upholstered in Ivory/Gray.