How To Get Back On Your Feet When You Pick The Wrong Card

Tough choices tend to come and go and sometimes it’s easier said than done on how to handle the outcomes to those decisions. Randy Pausch once said, “we can’t change the cards we were dealt. Just how we play them,” and I really love this quote for so many reasons. Everything was so much easier when we were young. There were zero, or close to no, real choices that we really needed to make. So how do we handle it? What cards were you dealt?

A lot has happened over the years, and with more years to come, there will be more problems to solve. Not every problem is solved in the best light, or even solved at all. Every day, we run into a “how do I even start to look at this issue? Where do I start?” As we get older, the puzzles we are supposed to have the answers to and know how to solve are expecting more out of us. It is like we are supposed to know the right answers as the problems come along. But we don’t always have the best lifelines to help us get to those answers. The simple answer to this conundrum is to think with your head and not your heart. Emotions are very hard to subside when concluding a problem but most of the time the emotions lead us to the wrong answer.

Fear is to be afraid of something that may be painful or dangerous. Fear originates from a source no matter how big or small. If we were to live in fear from our past experiences how can we move forward with our lives? If I was still afraid of the dark, a fear I had as a young girl, 1. that would be a little strange, and 2. I would be fearful of the night which has a lot of beauty to it. Knowing how to evaluate the reason why there is fear and finding an efficient way to defeat it is important. What are some fears of yours? How will you defeat them?

You will come to a crossroad at some point or multiple points in your life and you will need to choose what to do. Surround yourself with healthy lifelines that will lead you down the right path. Selflessness and love will be the first two life lines you will want to choose on your own. Each choice, each card we pick will affect not only us but those around us. Life always has some sort of m, just make sure that it adds up correctly in the end.

And as I wrote in my diary back in 2008, “when things are hard, you just have to get back on your feet!”