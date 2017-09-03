How to get Instant Attractive Landscaping in less than 5 years

You finally bought your dream home in an upscale development and are in serious need of some foliage to truly make it feel like "home". Since it's a new development, you can decide what you want for your property, how you want it to look, what plants or trees to get, and truly design your own landscaping.

Your first order of business is to decide what kind of nursery plants you can choose from that will quickly develop the look you want for your yard. Most people decide on fast growing trees and the most popular are silver maple trees, red maple trees, empress trees, and hybrid poplar trees. Now to learn more about these trees so you can have an idea as to what works best for your property.

Silver Maple Trees

Silver Maple trees are one of the most common trees in America and known for being a fast growing deciduous tree growing to heights of 50-80 feet, with a 50 foot spread. The beautiful leaves shimmering in the sunlight during the spring and summer months, turn a vibrant yellow, red and orange during the fall. The silver maple is quite tolerant to urban areas, and is often planted along roadways. However, it is also fragile and can be easily damaged in storms so plant away from the house. Not to mention, it's root system has been known to damage underground pipes and can crack cement sidewalks, patios, septic fields, foundations and the like, so a wise placement is crucial.

Red Maple Trees

Red Maple trees are similar to the silver, yet with a few differences: the red foliage that occurs during the warm summer months turns to a beautiful golden color that last throughout the fall. They are smaller than the silver maple, with a mature height of 40 feet and a 20-30 ft. width. This tree is adaptable and can be planted just about anywhere.

Empress Trees

Empress trees can literally grow anywhere, even in polluted soil. The sapling can be cut down to the ground and in the spring, shoot up 15 feet in a year, and another 10 feet in the second year. It's mature height reaches about 50 feet, and does best if not in the shadow of another tree. It has beautiful attributes year round with furry pea size buds in the winter, purple fragrant blossoms in the spring, foot wide, broad leaves in the summer, offering fantastic shading properties, and easy clean up in the fall. It is a tough tree and quite resistant to pests and disease. It doesn't require a lot of water and is beneficial to the environment, exchanging polluted air for enriched oxygen. This tree is also a fun one that "grows" with your child, as in it's native land of China where the tree is planted when a daughter is born and matures at the rate she does. What a neat custom you can adapt for your children as you start out in your new home.

Hybrid Poplar Trees

Willow hybrid trees are another one of the fast growing trees to consider with designing your new landscape. These adaptable, disease resistant trees can form a nice "wall" that extends up to 45 feet if planted in rows or 75 feet if planted alone. They grow about 6 feet a year and fill out quite completely, offering a lot of privacy. Since these grow quickly, they really add value to property that desires to hide any unsightly views and despite them being deciduous, even in the winter months, they will continue to provide great wind blockage due to their hedge like nature.