How to get more clients without wasting time and money on marketing.

Billboards, ads in magazines, direct mailers, Groupon offers, relying on word of mouth - have you used any of these methods to promote your business and get more patients? If you have - you are most likely wasting money!

You need to stop marketing like it was 1991 and need to start utilizing the most effective advertising platforms available now. Platforms that allow you to get amazing results at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising.

STOP ADVERTISING LIKE IT’S 1991

Let me briefly explain what is wrong with the traditional approach of advertising on billboards, radio, TV, magazines, direct mailers etc..

Think about a scenario where you lease a billboard to promote your practice (billboards are just one example, but this is equally applicable to radio, direct mailers, TV and other “traditional” platforms). So let’s say you lease a billboard for $3,000 per month and add to it about $1,000 to cover design and production costs for your billboard advertisement. You put the ad out there and wait for the perfect customers to start calling or emailing your office.

Have you spotted the three huge problems in that scenario?

WHO SEES THE AD?

Problem number one - your advertising is not targeted. You just spent $4,000 on a platform that gives you HOPE that the right people - your perfect customers - will see the ad.

Picture this - let’s say you are a plastic surgeon and run med-spa practice. You came up with a special offer for women and let’s say you do a free 30 minute initial consultation for women who just gave birth. You advertise the offer on the billboard. So naturally, you only want women who just gave birth to see your ad, right? You don’t want to show your offer to men or children. The problem is that there is no way for you to show the ad to only your ideal customer when you use traditional advertising. It is always a hit-or-miss tactic. You hope that out of the thousands of cars that pass your billboard, some of the drivers (or passengers) will be women who just gave birth. You put direct mailers in mailboxes hoping your ideal customer lives in one of those houses. You advertise on TV hoping that a new mother is watching the ad (but, let’s be honest, even if you put your ad on a TV in a block that is mostly watched by women, how many of us go to the bathroom or make a sandwich during commercial breaks?). See my point? You just spent $4,000 on showing your ad to everyone.

Note, that this is a stage of your marketing where you hope your ad will be seen by your perfect customer. But showing the ad to the right people is just a part of the success equation. As with any type of advertising it is natural that not everybody who sees your ad will become your customer.

RETURN ON INVESTMENT ANALYSIS?

And that brings us to problem number two - no return on investment analysis. With traditional advertising it is almost impossible to calculate the return on your ad dollars. If you don’t want to guesstimate, you need a complicated system in place that includes asking people who call or email your office,“Where did you hear about us?” They may remember, or not. What if you advertise on many platforms - billboard and direct mailers Do you think your customers will be able to say “Oh, definitely the direct mailer made all the difference in the world and made me call you”? So, which platform worked? Which method should you continue to use? Where should you spend your marketing money?

So, you spent $4,000 to show ad to everybody and cannot make and return on investment analysis. Doesn’t sound right, does it?

You see, I don’t care if my ad is amazing or if my billboard is in the perfect spot if I do not see any return on my marketing actions and money spent. Same with fanpage likes on Facebook - they look nice, but do they bring in money? Can you pay for vacation with Facebook likes? I wish!

What I care about is turning my advertising money into profit. I want to spend $1 on advertising and make $3, $5, $10 back in profit (yes, it is possible).

SALES FUNNEL?

Ok, let’s move on and let’s say your perfect customer saw your ad and you are fine with the “blind” marketing spend. Let me ask you a question - what happens after your perfect customers see the ad? Do you have a full process to take your new patient from seeing the ad, to memorizing your office phone number, to calling your office, to actually booking an appointment, to showing up for the appointment, to paying you money, to coming back for more and paying you even more money? No? Do you leave all the decisions to your patient? Here is another huge problem - problem number three.You don’t have a sales funnel. And that means you are losing money.

The most effective way to approach marketing is to show the right offer to the right audience at the right time. Once this is done, which you can now see this is extremely difficult with traditional marketing, you need to lead your potential customer through a process that will ensure the potential customer will become an actual paying customer. We call this process a funnel.

How do you create a funnel? Again, we don’t care about marketing being done just to feel better. We care about marketing bringing results. Let’s take a helicopter view on the basics.

Step one - traffic. Your funnel needs to be fuelled with potential (ideal) customers. The goal of the first step is simply to make sure that as many as possible ideal clients see your offer at a lowest cost possible.

You can do that using traditional advertising (by now you understand this is not the best idea), word of mouth (not effective, as you cannot control what people say, to whom, and when) or digital advertising - Facebook Ads. How are Facebook Ads different from any traditional advertising?

A huge advantage of Facebook advertising over traditional marketing is that you spend money on ads shown only to people that are your potential customers. For example, you can show your ads only to expectant women/new parents, ages 30-37, living in a specific zip code, making over $150,000 a year, and driving a BMW. You can go super laser targeted and with Facebook advertising you will pay only for ads show to people that meet the criteria.

Some business owners still seem to be skeptical about Facebook ads. But Facebook advertising is a huge opportunity for businesses to get more customers - businesses see 300-500-700-1000%+ ROIs using Facebook Ads, and this is not just luck. There are replicable processes to do it. But as with anything in life, you have to know what you are doing.

Step two - offer. Once your ideal client sees the ad, you need to make sure that the offer you promote is valuable to her and that it fixes the pain point she has. The offer has to be irresistible to such a degree that your client calls you and says, “Is this for real?” You need to give before you ask. I know what you are thinking, “What if I make a jaw-dropping offer and put it on the billboard?” Cool, but what happens if your “perfect parent-mom” does not memorize your office phone number and does not call? You just lost a perfect customer.

With Facebook advertising (and use of the Facebook Pixel - a small piece of code you install on your website) you can retarget people who saw your ad but did not take the action. You most likely already have experience of being retargeted. You visited a website - Amazon, Booking, Airbnb, or any other and then all of the sudden you see ads from that same business and product showing up on Google, Facebook or other pages. That is a power of Facebook retargeting - if done right, it is extremely powerful.

Step three - action. So your ideal client saw the ad and is interested in the offer. You have to make sure that she will end up taking her credit card out and paying you the money. You cannot leave anything to chance. You need to design the process in a way that will be valuable to your customer, easy and effective to follow. You cannot give options - humans have a tendency to not make any decisions when given too many options to choose. That is why most landing pages will only give you two options - either click “buy now” (or “redeem voucher”, or “call now”) or leave the website. No third option. Your goal here is to make sure that your ideal customer takes the next step exactly as designed. If you are just driving traffic (any traffic) to your website and hoping your customer will do what you would like her to do after visiting your home page, you are wasting money and losing an opportunity to provide value to your customer (and make money).

You can use already built-in Facebook options to build a simple funnel or you can build a full-blown, high converting funnel using other platforms like Wordpress or ClickFunnels. Facebook also gives a fully-equipped platform to analyze data and see which step of your funnel is a bottleneck, so you can focus on improving it to get even better results.

Building effective, huge ROI sales funnels is difficult with traditional advertising. Traditional platforms are dying and more people consume content on the Internet these days. What do most of your customers do first thing in the morning when they wake up? What do they do when riding with you in a car as a passenger? What do they do while waiting for the bus or in the waiting room? Are they watching TV, reading magazines or maybe scrolling their Facebook feed?

Facebook advertising is not only effective because it allows you to precisely target customers, conduct ROI analysis, and build funnels. It is effective because it is a platform where your ideal customers spend time. Don’t waste the opportunity to utilize the most powerful advertising and marketing platform there is.

PS. Lots of big brands, the “Nikes” of the world, are pulling the plug from traditional advertising and are moving their advertising money to Facebook. Once all of them enter the ads market, it will be very expensive to advertise on Facebook. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grow your business at a fraction of the cost of traditional marketing.

