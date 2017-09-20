How to get rid of your to-do list in your small business

Are you tired of feeling like a one-armed wallpaper hanger in your business? Most of us, start out as a one-woman army, but eventually doing everything yourself in a start-up gets old. Not to mention the fact that your to-do list is so long, even though you do a million things a day, you often feel like you get very little accomplished. Trust me! You will reach a day when you have to decide how much longer you are going work 24/7 doing everything yourself. You’ll need some help. But how do you know when to start hiring employees?

Protect Your Sanity

Having a successful business is great, but it often comes at a price. While you might have had a flexible schedule back in the good old day when you had a job, now may find yourself spending 12-14 hours a day, and still things aren’t getting done. The worst is when people are sending work and you can’t even get back to them with a proposal because you are just swamped.

Success and stress are often two sides to the same coin.

You got into business to live your dream life, so why don’t you start working smarter. If you’re no longer enjoying being an entrepreneur, or if it’s affecting your mental or physical health, it’s time to get some help. Hiring one or more employees can greatly alleviate the pressure on you to handle everything, so start looking into it.

Staying Consistent is Key!

if you’re attracting new clients, managing your sales pipeline, paying invoices, filling orders, and ordering office supplies, you’re being pulled in a lot of directions, and you’re probably not giving anything consistent attention. You go for the things that barks the loudest each day. The busier you get, the harder it is to deliver flawless execution in your business, especially when you’re doing it all yourself.

Hiring help will not only free up your time but it also puts someone with more experience than you in a given role. You may know the basics of accounting, but hiring an actual bookkeeper may help you streamline your business and invoicing because that individual knows that area.

Don’t Hire When Desperate

Don’t think that the best time to hire employees is when you can afford it. You do need to make sure that you can pay anyone you hire, but if you wait until you have plenty of cash flow, you’ll never do it. Hiring your first employee should push you out of your comfort zone. You should be just a little nervous about taking on such a major responsibility. But this will allow you more time to work on sales and bringing in more money, and then you wont sweat about covering that person’s salary.

And don’t wait until you are desperate to start hiring. Searching for the ideal job candidate will take a lot of energy that you don’t have if you’re swamped. Instead, start your process when things are starting to get hectic, but haven’t gone completely insane. This is the time to invest in finding the right employee and figuring out how you will train them. Don’t grab the first applicant, or worse your best friend who needs job. It’s a big decision to bring someone into your business don’t make a rash decision otherwise you’ll be out looking for someone again in 6 months.

How to Start Hiring

The first step here is to define what help you need. Make a list of the different responsibilities in your business, to see what you need to offload. Then develop a job description.

Start with the biggest area of need for your first hire. Even if you can afford to hire multiple people at once, go slow. Hiring an employee is a skill in and of itself, and you want to learn from the experience to better shape the next round of hiring.

Start with independent contractors

You don’t have to start by hiring a full-time employee with benefits. Hiring a freelancer is a great first step because you get the help you need with an aspect of your business like marketing or accounting, but you aren’t burdened with paying a salary year ‘round.

You can also hire a virtual assistant if you consistently need assistance on certain administrative tasks, but don’t have enough work to keep someone busy 40 hours a week. You could even hire an intern or co-op student if you have low-level tasks that a college student could easily handle (and this is really cost-effective!). Remember: you have options and can get creative about the solutions you choose to help you get work done.