How To Get Started As A (Young) Coach? Think Like An Uber Driver.

Just last month alone, I’ve had four coffee chats from friends and strangers around this core question,

“How do I become a Coach (like you)?”

It would be a common enough question if not for the fact, that my age and experiences, or the lack of, were thrown into play. Hence the genuine disbelief that I can be able to construct a thriving practice as a twenty-something.

Yet, I would say that there is never a better time than now, to be a coach, consultant or anyone being remunerated handsomely for advice and results you can deliver, whether you’re young or young-at-heart.

Hence to put things into context, I’ll share what I’ve offered as “advice” to those four friends in this blog post and offer you some food for thought on how you, can likewise, get started as a coach, if you so choose to.

When I first decided to become a Public Speaking Coach, I first asked myself these few questions,

· What am I going to sell?

· Who is going to buy?

· How am I going to gain mastery in my domain expertise?

· What needs to be happen before I can monetize my skills, knowledge and experience?

· Why will they buy and buy from me?

It was difficult and painful at the start, fraught with numerous rejections. But it certainly got easier.

Maybe it will help you if you follow with me on this analogy – being an Uber driver.

Here are the different concepts to familiarize yourself with:

The Journey

Quite simply, this is why a passenger pays to take the ride. It takes them from Point A to B, a start point to an ending point. There is a movement and trajectory and obviously, Point B in the eyes of the passenger, is a place of desirability.

Akin to ‘Your Job and Promise as a Coach’ – the only reason why a client is willing to pay you to work with him is that you take him from where he is now to where he wants to be in the future. And this process involves solving the problems of the present. It’s a desired change. It’s the journey he wants (and often, needs) to be on.

Hence, do you know what are the problems that your potential clients are willing to solve?

Mine’s the fear of speaking in public and the potential losses (reputational, emotional, financial and otherwise) they will stand to lose if they don’t perform on stage.

A dentist will solve the ache in your crown while an accountant helps business owners avoid the potential financial losses with the taxman whether through proper tax planning or avoidance.

Generally speaking, the more intense and acute problems you can solve, the more you’ll be rewarded as a Coach.

The Vehicle

Stronger engines, better brakes and suspension, more responsive throttle et cetera, all makes for a more powerful vehicle to drive and deliver your promised outcomes.

In this case, getting to Point B.

Akin to ‘Your Training, Knowledge & Credentials as a Coach’ – interestingly, out of the four people I met up with, one shared with me that she had just attained a coaching credential. And with that, she felt was she was ready to start getting clients.

Well, technically she isn’t all that wrong. But having the credential alone didn’t cut it. She didn’t know what was the change she can deliver (the journey), who her ideal clients were (the passengers).

Don’t get me wrong – your training and knowledge count for a lot but in the grand scheme of things, it cannot be the sole or even lead factor that drives your practice.

Of course by all means, invest in the relevant education and training so you can ultimately, perform your job well. But don’t be lulled in the common fallacy of “Hey, you should work with me because I’m trained as a Coach”.

Many others are, too.

The Passenger

Granted the Uber drivers don’t always get to choose their passengers, there’s still some level of market-affinity between the drivers and passengers.

For example, the more well-heeled clients will see value in a Uber Black while a more cost-conscious passenger will opt for the most economical option like an Uber X or Share.

Akin to ‘Your Ideal Client’ – your ideal client is the one who appreciates your solution and work the most because he (she) is facing the associated problems most acutely and has the ability (investment) to solve it immediately.

As a Coach, the more discriminate you are in inviting the right clients on board, the more your practice will thrive in the long run. It helps to always design a “caricature” of your ideal client in terms of their demographics and psychographics, list down their pain statements (conversations they will have when they face the problems) and watering holes (where to find them) et cetera.

The Driver

You will notice the (wo)man behind the wheels is one of the make-or-break aspects of an Uber ride. Is he congenial? Is she sensitive to your needs and know when to engage with you for a conversation, or not? Is he even competent at his technical job of driving you from point to point?

You only have that one job – drive the journey. And in the coaching or consulting sense of things, deliver the change. No less.

Akin to ‘The Coach– if you want to be a Coach, you can’t do without a certain level of awareness of yourself.

Questions like,

- Who are you?

- Who are you not?

- How will you want your clients to describe you after being with you?

- What is the difference you bring to the journey that no other coach can?

- What is that constant experience you want your clients to experience, without fail?

Are great questions to ask yourself, especially when starting out.

To be fair, for a lot of younger (and newer) coaches, this part of self-awareness takes time and serving more clients to uncover and discover. But a good coach certainly knows what he can do and do great at and… be unyieldingly staunch in his positioning and offering.

After every positive ride, the passenger gets to rate the driver and it’s every driver’s desire to be rewarded with a 5-stars rating. Likewise, it would be prudent for the Coach to get positive references from his (her) past clients.

The Lure

Here is where the Uber analogy may not be most apt as Uber drivers are not empowered to lure (attract) their own clientele. But again, think of how Uber started marketing itself in the early days and how it has constructed a strong mission statement,

“Make transportation as reliable as running water, everywhere, for everyone.”

Uber has democratized transportation and empowers anyone to access and use it. And how it then lures (attracts) people to use the service is down to its marketing activities (campaigns, promotion codes, awareness drives etc.)

Akin to “Marketing and Selling Yourself As a Coach” – for all the confusion that has arose for what marketing and selling means, I understand marketing to be what you do to get your clients to know you and selling to be what you do get your clients to invest in you.

There are outbound strategies like cold calling, public speaking, advertising and then there are inbound strategies like content marketing.

The biggest distinction of being a Coach vis-à-vis being an Uber driver is that you need to be cognizant that you now run a brand of your own, whether you like it or not.

And for you to be effectively in the long run, you need to spend considerable thought and energy to actively design, curate and deliver your brand.

---

I may have simplified the job of coaching. But at the same time, I don’t like to over-complicate things either. I may have also missed out other components of being a coach but it is entirely unintentional.