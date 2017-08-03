How to Get the Most Out of Your Facebook Ad Campaign

What are some best practices for optimizing the targeting of a Facebook Ads campaign? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Paulius Melkūnas, Facebook Growth Manager at Oberlo (2016-present), on Quora:

It’s important that you don’t make any assumptions about demographics before you start a campaign. Instead, it’s better to use data to identify which customers will be the ones who are likely to convert.

After you’ve been running your campaign for 3-5 days, you can begin to optimize it. Simply click on the ‘Breakdown’ button in your Facebook Ads Manager dashboard and check the following figures:

Age; Gender; Country/Region; Placement

It’s important that you fully understand how to analyze these figures, so I’ve put a quick guide together below:

Age: Identify which age group converts best, and use the entire budget to target this audience. If you have a large audience and you find that there are several age groups which are converting well, create several ad sets and test out the different age groups. If you find that your 18-24 and 35-44 age groups are performing well then this technique is especially effective, as there is no other way to exclude the age group between them from your campaigns.

Gender: Gender is relatively simple to optimize. If you find that one gender is converting much more than the other, then you can exclude the lower performing gender from your campaigns. If you see that it’s a 50/50 split then continue running your ad set until you receive more data.

Country / Region: Optimizing by country / region is a time-consuming process and you’ll need to be precise. I recommend that you avoid optimizing by regions (e.g. US) when you’re starting off. If you’re targeting different countries in the same ad set then check to see if any country’s performance is low — if you find that it is then you can stop targeting that country.

Ad Placement: There are several different placement options which you can use to display your ads — News Feed (available for mobile and desktop), Right-Hand side, Instagram, and Audience Network placements. After you’ve been running your campaign for 3-5 days with multiple ad placements (e.g. Newsfeed and Right-Hand side) then you can analyze their performance, and exclude the ad placements which aren’t converting best.

Pro Tip: Once you’ve started your campaigns, avoid adjusting your budget dramatically. If you find that your ad is performing well, raise your budget by 30-40%, but no more. If you raise it by more, then Facebook’s algorithm won’t be able to deal with it properly. If you change your budget then remember to wait at least 3 days before making any further adjustments. This way, you’ll avoid any delivery issues that could stem from delivery pacing errors.

Even though Facebook’s algorithm does a lot to automatically optimize your campaigns, it’s still important that you monitor your ads and remember that you can make manual adjustments if you want them to perform to their highest potential.

Here’s the full tutorial on that: How to optimize Facebook Ads