How to Get Through Divorce: One Foot in Front of the Other

The alarm sounds and you have a few seconds before ‘it’ hits and the covers go up over your head and the tears start to fall. And you think, “When is this pain going to stop?” You have felt it for so long, it has become an uninvited guest and you have gotten used to its company. There you sit, across from each other, sharing space and not saying a word.

It sucks to lose a part of you or what’s worse, what you thought was a part of you but really wasn’t. Or a dream you thought you were living turned out to only be an illusion. Or to share your children with someone who at the sound of his name you cringe and to feel everyday that you are now a home divided. Yep, sucks, double sucks so what do you do?

Here are 5 tips to get you out from under those covers.