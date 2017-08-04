How to get U.S. Currency for Less

When comes to exchanging currency, the bank is not your only option. Although convenient, banks in Canada charge a higher rate which means you receive a significantly lower sum than what you would receive with a private financial institution.

The reason banks engage in this practice is because there are two sets of exchange rates. On one hand, you have the Bank of Canada exchange rates which are published in newspapers and online that are used for the large financial institutions to exchange amongst themselves, while the other set of rates charged to the public is what the banks take as their cut for providing you with the convenience of having several locations.

The banks charge us regular folk upwards of an extra 3%, which they use to cover the initial expense of buying currency as well as administration fees and set by themselves. These fees, however, are only pertinent if you’re exchanging a large amount of money, where that extra 3% makes a huge difference.

So whether you’re expat moving back to the U.S. and plan on selling your home or a Canuck sending your child to college in the States, then your best bet is a private foreign currency exchange service.

Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange Inc. offers a lump sum online exchange without the inflated rate charged by the big Canadian banks.

“The banks have an oligopoly and don’t compete on price, we are keeping them honest and helping Canadians save,” Rahim Madhavji says, president of Toronto’s Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange, a firm he co-founded after leaving his position at the Royal Bank of Canada in 2009.

Knightsbridge is able to provide the same convenience and quality of service as the banks while charging a rate that is 1.5% to 2.5% lower, even with the firm’s low service fee.

The firm follows the same premise in which the big Canadian banks operate which is based on buying foreign currency in bulk. Madhavji also “guarantees” that his rates are lower than all the banks and able to provide same-day delivery of funds through online bill payments or bank transfers.

“All you have to do is set up a free online account, then you will receive a written confirmation of your rate before we transfer the funds,” Madhavji says. “Then the converted funds are sent to the desired account. It’s that easy!”

Knightsbridge can send the funds to any Canadian account because they are integrated with the country’s “Big Five” banks which allows for free account-to-account transfers. This means you can save between a few hundred dollars to several thousands depending of the sum exchanged.

Another popular Canadian foreign exchange service is the Canadian Snowbirds Association, which also uses online transfers. Like Knightsbridge, the Association buys foreign currency in bulk, but utilizes a system of pooling their members’ funds each month in order to receive a better exchange rate.

The Association also uses a monthly transfer program in which they transfer funds from a Canadian account to an American one. They are able to do this because they charge the same transaction fee to both members and non-members, along with an enrolment fee.

Madhavji says Knightsbridge offers a similar service, but provides added flexibility to their customers with the ability to purchase currency every day of the week. They also have the added convenience of registering for notifications when exchange rates are most favorable.