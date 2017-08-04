How to get your online marketing strategy to the Max

Let’s say you’ve managed to set your online store for sails and you have a solid business plan with numerous marketing strategies involved. Your product is good, but your competitors are still ahead?

This time around, we take a look at how you can turn your online marketing strategy up to not only to stay in the race but to put yourself in the best position to win it. We’ll take a look at most efficient marketing options available, and how to supplement them into your existing store.

This article isn’t a remedy for your business, but it can point you in the right direction, to become one.

Here are five major points you should take a closer look at.

1. Impersonation. While it seems, like customer support relevancy is on the surface, I still notice that not everyone appears to follow it. You just have to put yourself in your customer’s place and see the picture through their eyes. Of course, one might argue, that it’s impossible to impersonate everybody, but we’re not trying to direct the William Shakespeare play here, consumers are not actors and if you pay enough attention you might spot similarities in their behaviour.

By constantly studying behavior of your consumers, you’ll have no trouble recognizing your flaws, notice repeatable patterns and be able to fix them.

It’s a good notion for the company to offer free trials of their product, so their customer gets a free taste of that brand and would be left with his own decision to use it or not. More often than not, this approach leads customers to become interested in your brand and even relate themselves to it. And you’ll never build that kind of relationship, just by overwhelming them with offers occasionally to their e-mail.The first impression when someone lands on your website is quite essential, but don’t forget to think about those, who uses your service regularly as well. Watch out for things, that might annoy/cause confusion with regular visitor’s interaction.

2. Customer service. When it becomes clear how visitors see your page, it’s the time to give them better or even the best experience. It’s okay to make mistakes and learn from them, but mistakes on taking a proper care of your customers, are pretty costly, so keep constant attention on that end, and see if it needs improvement. If you have someone responding on the phone for your clients, make sure they hear the nicest person ever.

3. Do not settle. If you haven’t done something innovative in your marketing strategy this month I suggest you try something out! Trends just keep on coming, and what was important yesterday, may not be that important today. Even if you have a steady traffic flow, you’re engaged in blogging and Social Media, and have, most importantly sales - you cannot allow yourself to become annoying at all. If your customer isn't periodically surprised and involved with your brand, they might simply lose interest and look for new impressions elsewhere. New rising platforms, like Pinterest, is also a great way to promote your product organically. And there will be more, so keep an eye open.

4. Micro-content. With recent research from Microsoft Corporation, the attention span of an average human becomes shorter and shorter. According to their research, people nowadays are exposed to much larger portions of information daily and digital era that we like so much makes us having an average attention span of eight seconds. It’s a second short of attention span of a goldfish.

That means - the longer your post - less attractive it is for a reader. Try to organize your data in more dedicated, short posts, that are easy to read, with relevant ideas.

5. Study your competitors. Seems like a no-brainer, but you have to know the league, you’re in. Use tools that allow you to study your competitors keywords, CTR and how much they spend on their ads. Learn from someone else’s mistakes. Yours would be costly.