How To Hack Your Career? Start Boosting Your Skills In 3 Simple Steps!

As we know today, the world of work has become increasingly smart. This brings us all to a point that we need to think about our path of study. Probably a prestigious degree, years of sacrifice and investment on ourselves will not guarantee the job of our dreams. Today, a phenomenon, called the skill gap, is born, which is literally cutting legs to many new graduates looking for work. This is what I feel when I see my juniors looking for their desired jobs. We all need to understand the skill gap that is emerging widely with every passing year. But first, we need to understand that,

What is the Skill Gap?

It is the phenomenon that occurs when there is a gap between the skills required by companies who want to hire new employees and people who are looking for a more challenging job position. It is a widespread phenomenon that must make you think about your next choices if you do not want to be cut off from the work world. The skill gap affects predominantly technology companies, rather than all those companies that require advanced levels of specialization.

At the same time small companies, as well as startups, find it hard to find the right talents for their teams. Unfortunately, classical education can not keep up the pace of change that is going on in the rest of the world, and turning out talent becomes more and more difficult.

But what are the steps needed to find a job?

1) Try to understand what you want to specialize in

To find a job, you must first understand what the future is for your career image, try to answer these simple 5 questions to get you started out to better outline your professional framing: -

- Which industry would you like to work with?

- Looking for a leadership position? Or do you enjoy a quiet role without too much responsibility?

- Do you think it is more important to earn a lot of money right away? Or do you prefer to start with a traineeship to better learn the job? - How do you picture your salary?

- Do you really want to work for someone? Or would you prefer a career as a freelance or entrepreneur?

2) Make a budget of yourself to figure out where to get better

We human beings never cease to learn. When you decide to apply for a job you will most likely have to compare with other candidates who have a course of study, a professional career, and a different experience from yours. To increase your chances of success as well as having a resume, you will also need to understand what cross-skills and technical skills you need to enhance to make your profile professional and indispensable for a company.

3) Start studying new online skills

Thanks to the internet today you have the opportunity to learn new skills quickly, easily and directly from your smartphone thanks to the many online courses available on e-learning and marketplace platforms.

