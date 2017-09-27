How To Have A Cheap Anniversary While Keeping The Romance

Anniversaries have traditionally been a very expensive event. People usually like to splash the cash on each other and spend a little more than they can really afford.

However, each year more and more people are deciding to break tradition and do a budget anniversary to try and see if they can have a great time without spending hundreds of dollars.

Anniversary expenses usually come down to three main things, the meal, the gifts, and the evening. And you can save on all three.

My partner and I tried this, and this is what we found.

Step One: Saving On Gifts

Many people expect saving on gifts to be the most challenging part of the frugal anniversary challenge because they usually spend well over $200 on gifts for each other. But this is a little silly in my opinion.

Why on earth do you need to spend loads on a gift to show you love each other? Break tradition and go frugal instead. Set a low price limit and value sentiment and thoughtfulness instead of the price tag.

What We Did

My partner and I decided to set ourselves a limit of $60 for our gifts. When I tried this I sat down with a glass of wine and started researching. Despite being prepared for a long evening of gift hunting I actually managed to find a beautiful hand carved wooden bracelet for around $50.

Trust me, it’s easier than you think to find quality gifts at this price point.

Step Two: Saving On The Meal

Many couples love to eat out at restaurants, it’s their thing. This never more true than for an anniversary. However, this year in the spirit of frugality why not cook a romantic candlelight dinner at home instead?

You don’t need to set a budget for the ingredients, but you should probably rule out anything super expensive like lobster tail, oysters, or caviar. You can have a great meal that means so much more than just eating out at a restaurant (because it’s been made with true love).

What We Did

The starter was going to be a reasonably simple bruschetta that I would make from scratch. For the main course, I opted to go for a chicken breast stuffed with cream cheese that was wrapped in Parma ham. This was to be served with a side of sautéed potatoes and garlic asparagus. We would finish our meal with a selection of cheese and wine. These ingredients came to less than $50 including the wine.

Step 3: Saving On The Evening

Many people like to go out for a cocktail or a glass of wine after they have had their romantic meal out at a restaurant. While it’s not the most expensive part of the evening, it all adds up.

Instead, consider doing something romantic in the comfort of your home or even outdoors somewhere (weather permitting). Why not take a blanket, a bottle of wine, and a candle or two up to a secluded location and watch the sunset or gaze at the stars instead?

What We Did

We decided to eat first and then give our gifts to each other after the meal.

The main course came out very well, I was paranoid about overcooking the chicken which left me constantly checking it in a less than romantic fashion. However, the end result was worth it, I can quite honestly say it was one of the best dishes I have ever cooked. The cheese and wine for dessert were impossible to mess up (this was intentional) and was the perfect end to our candlelit dinner.

He loved the bracelet I had gotten him when we exchanged gifts after the meal. I received a lovely heart embossed sterling silver ring in return (which I refused to believe cost under $60, so I googled it).

Afterwards, we headed out to the balcony with some candles and blankets and cuddled up and gazed at the stars together before heading indoors.

A romantic anniversary doesn’t need to be an expensive one.