How to Have More Confidence...The Postage Stamp Method

Consider the postage stamp. In order to get from where you are to where you want to be, you have to know two things – where you are and where you want to go. If you don’t like where you are now and you want to get to a different place in your life, you need to have one very crucial thing –confidence. The postage stamp has great confidence because it takes massive action to get to you.

Scientists used to believe that humans responded to information flowing into the brain from the outside world. But today, they’re learning more and more that we respond to what the brain expects to happen next.

Neuropsychologists call it the expectancy theory. Basically, through a lifetime’s worth of events, our brains actually learn what to expect next – even if it does not happen. And because our brain expects something will happen a certain way, we often achieve exactly what we anticipate.

Do you see the dilemma?

If you don’t expect much to happen in your life, then, most likely it won’t. But if you do expect something great to occur, it most likely will. The difference is that you have to believe it will happen for you. But how do you get that belief?

Simply put, you need to build your confidence.

Confidence is another way of saying you need to believe in yourself. Believing in yourself is a choice. It’s an attitude you develop over time. All you have to do is choose to believe that you can do anything that you set your mind to – anything at all – because, in fact, you can.

The more bold and courageous you are, the bolder and more courageous you’ll be in the future. The more confident you are today, the more confident you’ll be in the future. The opposite is also true, if you choose weakness today, you’re more likely to choose weakness tomorrow.

Listed below are five more tips taken from my mentor, Brendon Burchard, on what it takes to have more confidence.

To have confidence:

1. Decide to have it. Make it an intention. You don’t need to achieve anything more, you simply need to decide to feel and generate confidence on a more consistent and conscious basis.

2. Live with integrity for who you are and what you believe. When you are being fully alive and authentic and true to yourself, you feel confident.

3. Get more competent. Go gather more knowledge, skill, and abilities in the areas that you are passionate about and need to perform well in. More competence = more confidence.

4. Get momentum. Take more action. Life isn’t about perfection it’s about progress. The more action you take the more progress you’ll sense and the more confident you’ll feel that you are on path.

5. Surround yourself with positive, supportive people. If you don’t have a supportive community, go create one. No excuses. A positive peer set will help you feel more confident

Martin Luther King said, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the staircase.” After you take that first step toward confidence and away from fear, you will see other opportunities opening up for you. The universe will see your intention and help you find a way to make it happen. But you first have to believe it can happen for you.