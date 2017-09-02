How to Have the Perfect Staycation (yes, it’s possible)

Staycations get a bad rap. Just hearing the word I, like many people, immediately think of being stuck at home, filling the hours with bad movie marathons, late-night Ben & Jerry’s benders, and a bad case of Facebook envy from your (so-called) friends on “real” vacations.

But, when finances are tight, or you’re just not up for the whole planes, trains & automobiles thing, traveling far and wide may not be in the cards. So, if a staycation is on the itinerary for you, how can you stayca in a way that doesn’t, well, totally su...(clean version) stink? I’ve got some ideas to help get your stayca party started…

Oh, but first things first. If you’re going to staycation right, you’ve got to set some ground rules first. Here’s what the experts suggest (actually, me, but “experts” sounds better):

· No smart phone

· No email

· No computer or video games

· No television

· No working from home

· No worrying

· No fighting

· Family time only—no independent activities or outside plans

· No hitting the to-do list

Seems impossible, I know (especially those first few), but at least give it a shot. Who knows, you just might survive with a little less 24/7 stimuli.

Be a Tourist in your Hometown.

Whether you’re staycationing solo, as a couple, or with the whole family, this idea can be a lot of fun if done right. The key is to plan it like you would when visiting a totally new area. Check out your local tourism board for interesting spots to visit and events happening. Consider taking a walking tour of a cool neighborhood, exploring local national parks, and doing other fun and interesting things that tourists do in your town.

It also might help your staycation feel more like a “getaway” if don’t wake up in your own bed for a day or two. Grab a local AirBnB or stay at nearby, quaint bed and breakfast. Maybe a friend of yours is going away and you can offer to house-sit (here’s when it pays to have friends with in high places…or, at least with a hot tub). Just brainstorming, here, but you get the picture.

To stick with the whole staycation-to-save-money theme, be sure to check online for savings on local attractions, tours and events. And, if you go with the AirBnB idea, here are some coupons and deals to help keep costs to a minimum.

Camp Nearby…or in Your Own Backyard.

One fun stayca option is to camp out at a small, local campground or beach for a night or two. You’ll be able to enjoy the great outdoors without the hassle of long car rides and crowded campsites. Or, if you have kids, an even better (well, easier) option is to camp out in your own backyard. Heck, this could be fun even if you don’t have kids and just want to enjoy a night under the stars while sticking close to home.

To do this right, though, you’ve got to go all out, especially if you’re doing it with the kids. Break out the tent, sleeping bags and flashlights. Use your grill as the campfire, make s’mores, tell scary (or maybe not-so-scary) ghost stories. You can even stargaze by using free astronomy apps that will help you identify stars, planets, and that “unidentified flying object” that’s actually just a satellite.

Try Geocaching

Another fun idea for sprucing up your staycation is geocaching. Think back to your days as a kid, doing scavenger hunts at parties, or spending a Saturday searching your neighborhood for “buried treasure” (I once found a hair clip, a funky looking rock and a rusty quarter…score!). Basically, that’s what geocaching is, but with better treasures.

Here’s how it’s described at Geocaching.com:

“Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location.”

Although I haven’t personally tried geocaching yet, I have 2 friends who did this with their kids, and they all loved it. All you really need is GPS and a few toys or trinkets for the containers. It’s an inexpensive, entertaining way to get the kids out of the house, exercising and interacting with actual people instead of computer screens. For the full scoop on geocaching visit Geocaching 101 on Geocaching.com.

Go to a Local Amusement Park or Museum

While this likely won’t top a trip to Disney World, spending the day at a local amusement park can be a lot of fun with, or without kids. Whether it’s a waterslide park, a local fair, or a full-blown theme park complete with roller coasters, carnival rides and cotton candy, you’re sure to find plenty in your area just by checking online.

Also consider a local museum for a fun, educational daytime outing. If you’re doing this with younger kids, you can probably find some children’s museums in your area that feature engaging and interactive activities and exhibits. Be sure to check the Association of Children’s Museums to find one in your area.