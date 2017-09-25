How to Help Kids Navigate Fake News

Public schools have always played a critical role in preparing children to become informed adults who can actively and meaningfully take part in our democracy, but with the current deluge of misinformation, educators today must fulfill this role with even greater urgency. How can schools best do this? In a new post, Trevor Baisden, Success Academy’s Associate Director of History, shares how we use our history curriculum to arm students with the knowledge and critical thinking skills they need to navigate our “post-truth” world.

Preparing Students for a “Post-Truth” World

By Trevor Baisden

Despite living in a media-saturated world, American students are disturbingly ill-equipped to navigate our information landscape. Let’s say you’re an educator opening a current events discussion on Hurricane Harvey. You pull up a list of most shared images and news articles; there are photographs of a shark swimming up the freeway, of Obama serving food to to the displaced, and of the Houston airport submerged. Will your class be able to pick out which of these is real, and which is fake?

The reality of our post-truth, fake news world makes it hard for adults, harder still for students. That shark — photoshopped, and frequently reappearing in flood-related events — was shared thousands of times and reported on by Fox News. Obama was certainly serving food to those in need — in 2015, at a homeless shelter. The airport is a photo mock-up of what JFK airport could look like if we don’t mitigate the effects of global warming. Some of these are absurd; some push an agenda; all went viral. None convey accurately what unfolded in Texas.

Confronted with the dangerous ramifications of fake news, educators have scrambled to incorporate media literacy lessons into the classroom. But quick fixes will never address the underlying problem: we aren’t teaching our students to be incisive, informed thinkers and discerning consumers of information. If our children aren’t exposed to a curriculum that is rich in content, and that teaches them how how to question, contextualize, and evaluate information, they are doomed to fall victim to the trap of misinformation and alternate facts.

There is perhaps no greater forum in which to prepare students for a “post-truth” world than the history classroom. History lessons provide an essential opportunity for giving students the background knowledge they need to engage in contemporary ideas and events with agility, and they provide endless opportunities for deep, meaningful inquiry into bias, perspective, context, and source credibility.

In the study of history, we want to help our students build a strong foundation of knowledge about the key events and ideas that shape our world today, to question the point of view of any source, corroborate evidence, and train themselves to consider how time and place influence perspectives. To do so, students need to examine stacks of primary sources, documentaries, and op-eds from prominent historians so that they can investigate key questions by compiling and evaluating evidence. When history lessons incorporate rich and diverse viewpoints, encourage in-depth discussion, and require students to look beyond assumptions (and headlines) to contextualize what they learn, the results can be transformative.

For example, in one of our sixth grade lessons on early American history inspired by the Stanford History Education Group, we examine the famous story of how Pocahontas rescued early settler John Smith from her own father, the Algonquin chief Powhatan: Is the story true? Our students reconsider the popular account by going straight to the original source: excerpts from John Smith’s own writing. In one instance, Smith recalls being welcomed with open arms by Powhatan; yet in a later, edited version, he writes of almost being killed, only to be saved at the last minute by Pocahontas. Suddenly it’s no longer obvious that the primary sources are reliable recordings of the events; we need to take a step back and consider the potential reasons behind John Smith’s significant alteration of his story.

We have our students investigate further by reading interpretations from prominent historians who weigh in on the discrepancies in John Smith’s writings. Some say he exaggerated the events for political and dramatic advantages; others say he merely misinterpreted a welcoming ritual. Students need to apply their understanding of the political, social, and economic landscape of the time, as well as the primary evidence, to arrive at an informed conclusion, which they lay out in response to prompts such as: Why did John Smith change his account? Which is more convincing, and why? The key point is for them to realize the complex historiography and bias behind interpretations of famous events, and to look more carefully at context and point of view.