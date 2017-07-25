How To Hire And Maintain Loyal Staff

Inc.com

There was a time when people would very easily have passed over a good paycheck offer to work at a place that made them feel good.

Well, that was before the financial crisis of 2007. In the years following the crisis, there was a significant shift in what the average person considered a priority when considering job offers and opportunities – the size of the paycheck. Values and job compatibility became secondary considerations, as employers were forced to make do with whatever they could get.

However, in recent years, the market has become to open up again and both employees and employers are once again looking for the right fit.

There is no better time than now to hire a prospect who fits with all the right parts of your business; whose loyalty will not be in question. But how do you find these people? How do you get past all the job hoppers to get to the good stuff?

Here are a few steps to help you bring in and maintain a loyal employee base.

1. Evaluate the prospect’s knowledge of your company

So, here is what job hoppers do; they hunt for jobs without actually doing the requisite research on the company that they are hoping to earn a paycheck from. The truth is they do not really care anyway. A prospective employee not knowing anything about your company is a definite red flag.

You want someone who has deep in-depth knowledge of all your company’s public information and I am not talking about the results you get from the first page of a Google search. You want a prospect that has taken the initiative to prepare for the interview. It is usually a sign that he/she wants to work with your company specifically and does not see it as just another option.

2. Measure their compatibility with your core values and company culture

Every person has a set of values and situational preferences by which they live their lives and which drive their decision making process. A person’s values and disposition are very crucial pointers to what kind of person he/she is. Hiring a person with a significantly different value and cultural package than you or your company is the best way to start your company on a downward path. You should prioritize compatibility with your company’s core values and company culture above all else.

What does the prospect think about your corporate mission statement and business objectives? What motivates and inspires them to want to work with you? How do they like the general office vibe and how employees approach handle their responsibilities? These kinds of questions will give you valuable insight into the prospect’s mind, helping you make an informed hiring decision.

In a world of ever evolving employee needs and job requirements, a company’s core values and culture are two things that will never change, so it makes sense to hire along those lines. People you bring on through this method will likely be easier to handle if ad when a business crisis hits.

3. Give preference to referred prospects

Not to undermine the willingness and capabilities of prospects coming from your other advertising and marketing endeavors, but history has shown that referred employees are more loyal with the highest retention rate to prove it, according to this 2012 study. They had a higher employee retention rate (44 percent) than employees that came on from job boards (22 percent) and career sites(33 percent).

“Referrals are the main course. Every other marketing and advertising that we do is secondary”, says Dimitrijevic, CEO of Abry Brothers, a foundation and solutions company based out in Texas. During an email interview, he talked about how he brought on one of his current highest paid workers some years back.

“He was a construction greenhorn at the time we met, but he had so much theoretical knowledge about the world of construction, with particular interest in foundation and structural maintenance.

It wasn’t until one of our long term clients pointed me in his direction and sold his potential to me that I decided to bring him on.

Turns out that was one of the best business decisions I’ve ever made. His knowledge of site work and commitment as our head of operations is probably three biggest reason why we landed on the list of the best Houston foundation-repair companies”

Whenever someone – a client or an employee – refer a prospect, it is usually because they see something in him/her that makes them believe that he/she will be a good fit for the company. Take them seriously.

4. Evaluate their long term career plans

Is your company in the long term plans of a prospective employee? You owe it to yourself and your business to find out the answer to this question before considering the person for the job. No matter how passionate a prospect is about your business, they may still just be working for you for the paycheck, while trying to build their portfolio enough to the point where they can go to a bigger competitor.