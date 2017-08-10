How To Hit Your Next Sales Quota

If you’re struggling to meet sales quotas and feel in over your heard, it can seem impossible to catch up. An anxious, pushy salesman will drive away more customers than he snags, but if you aren’t selling you’ll feel the pressure more and more with each new customer interaction.

However, there are tricks you can employ to get yourself out of a poor sales rut and start meeting and exceeding quotas. It requires careful planning and you may not develop an immediate increase in sales results, but you can see an eventual improvement in your numbers. Focus, patience, attentiveness and a cheerful and jovial attitude will help you go a long way in improving and meeting your sales quota. If your business is struggling to turn browsers into shoppers and meet the bottom line, take some time to identify tricks you and your salesmen can use to improve those numbers.

Develop relationships with customers

When you have a sales quota to hit, you need to figure out both how to make the most from each customer interaction, and from customer relationships you develop over the long run. This means that while you should encourage any customer to spend a little more or consider an accompanying product, you should also think about developing a long-term relationship with customers. When a frequent visitor has a conversation with you, take mental notes - and maybe later, handwritten notes - about projects they’re interested in, services they’re wondering about and anything else that might serve as a potential source of need in the future.

Keep details like “I’m thinking about constructing a porch” or “What do you guys offer for consulting services?” in the back of your mind, and bring them up again next time you interact with the customer. Remembering their personal life will make them feel more positively about the store and about you as a salesman, resulting in a greater conversion rate and more success in your sales quotas.

Hire a consulting company to develop your pitch

If you think you need professional help to improve your sales quota numbers, your company might consider bringing in a professional consulting company that can advise you on how to tighten your sales pitch and generate leads. One Close Call provides customers with sales pitch training that focuses on converting browsers into shoppers. Sandler Training offers to address problems with businesses that are struggling to turn sales pitches into purchases, and the Center for Sales Strategy similarly offers one-on-one or group training in order to address struggles the sales team is having.

If you are seeing low sales numbers across an entire team, you may consider investing some time and money into onboarding a consulting company that can take a look at your sales pitch and figure out what you aren’t selling correctly.

Maintain a persistent sales attitude

Nothing will cut a sales pitch short more than a poor attitude. If you aren’t bringing a positive attitude to every customer action, don’t be surprised that they aren’t motivated to buy. A business seeking to improve numbers should first and foremost request that all sales team members adopt two different tactics: a genial attitude and friendly interactions (for example, by developing a relationship with customers), and a sense of persistence.

A customer indicating that they’re not interested in anything else doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t keep your ear out for other things they might still need. An initial no will not always be a no. By hitting up customers repeatedly for a purchase, you can make them reconsider what their needs are, and by doing so with a positive attitude, you can make them feel a sense of obligation and kinship that may seal the deal.