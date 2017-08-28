How To Hold Your Own Hand

One of my fondest memories of my mom was our Labor Day tradition. We would be glued to the TV as Jerry Lewis raised millions for Muscular Dystrophy. We always called our local number and donated what we could. Each time the tote board would be revealed we saw the totals climb. We both knew that at the very end of the twenty-four hours Jerry would take the microphone and sit on a stool. He was exhausted but thrilled as each year he beat the last. Then the moment arrived. He would sing "You'll Never Walk Alone." Sometimes he would finish but most of the years he was exhausted and emotionally drained and would leave the stage. Mom and I wept together.

Many years have passed but the other day I heard that song and the lyrics resonated in a different manner to me now. Some personal experiences have taught me that it is true that we are surrounded by friends and family but in some of the tougher moments, it is the inner strengths that we have developed that get us through.

Another memory floats back into my head. Arriving at the hospital anxiously awaiting the birth of my first son, my husband and mom were there to comfort me. At that time family members were not permitted to stay with the new mother. As the contractions started to intensify the nurse came in and advised us that it was time to go. As she led me away from my loved ones I had the stark realization that I was in this new birth adventure alone.