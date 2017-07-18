How to Improve as an Entrepreneur

Use these tips to improve yourself as a business owner.

As an entrepreneur, you aren't going to have a boss. Nobody is going to tell you what to do (though investors might battle you on some issues). Nobody is going to be grading your performance.

Accordingly, if you want to improve, it's on you to take the steps necessary to do so. As with practicing anything, you'll naturally get better the longer you do it, but it pays to take extra steps to improve yourself even further.

Work With a Mentor

If you're new at the entrepreneurship game, consider working with a mentor. They're relatively easy to find at networking events, through social media, and even online mentor matchmaking services. They have more experience than you, and can guide you in a path to self-improvement.

Collect Feedback

Your partners and coworkers see the work you're doing every day, so periodically ask them what you could change to be a more effective leader. If you welcome their opinions, they'll be honest with you.

Introspect

Finally, make time to look within yourself and critically examine some of the tactics and approaches you've used in the recent past. Do you believe this is your best performance? Why or why not?