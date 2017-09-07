How to Improve Your Self-Esteem & Self-Image...The Postage Stamp Method

Consider the postage stamp. The postage stamp knows its worth. It knows that is one-of-a-kind. When it is placed on your mail piece, it knows that it see you very soon. This is the legacy of the postage stamp. Its great grandmothers and grandfathers have all reached their goals. That sense of legacy gives it pride and that pride enables the postage stamp to think highly of itself.

In a talk at TEDx San Francisco, Mel Robbins, self-help author of the book, The 5 Second Rule, mentioned that scientists estimate the probability of your being born at about one in 400 trillion.

Do you know what that means?

It means you are engineered for success and designed to have high levels of self-esteem, self-respect and personal pride. You are extraordinary. There has never been anyone exactly like you in all history of mankind on the earth. You have amazing untapped talents and abilities that, when properly directed and applied, can bring you everything you could ever want or dream of.

In essence, your very existence proves you are a miracle. So start acting like the miracle you are!

In a CD by Earl Nighingale, titled, The Strangest Secret, he says, “You literally become what you think about.” So what are you thinking? What are you constantly feeding your mind on? Your mistakes or your accomplishments?

Your thoughts trigger images and pictures and the emotions that go with them. These images then trigger your attitudes and actions. Therefore, if you think about success, you will feel strong and competent, but when you think about your mistakes, you will inevitably feel sad and weak.

We attract into our lives that which we think about. Whatever our dominant thoughts are, that is what will show up for us in our lives. In order to have more self-esteem you need to think the thoughts you would be thinking if you were already achieving your goal.

According to Brian Tracy in his book, Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life, he says there are three parts to your self-concept and that all three elements make up your personality.

The first part is your self-ideal which is made up of all your hopes, dreams, and ideals. It is the things you most admire in yourself and others. It is the person you would most like to become.

The second part is your self-image. This is the way you see yourself and think about yourself. It’s often called your inner mirror. Maxwell Maltz believed that by visualizing and imagining yourself performing at your best in an upcoming situation, you send a message to your subconscious mind which accepts this message as a command and then coordinates your thoughts and actions to fit a pattern consistent with the picture you created of yourself.

The third part of your self-concept is your self-esteem. This is the emotional component of your personality and is the most important factor in determining how you think, feel and behave. Self-esteem is best defined as how much you like yourself. It determines much of what happens to you in life.

Whenever you do or say something that is not in keeping with your ideals or the best in way in which you could act, your self-esteem goes down. On the other hand, every improvement in any part of your personality or performance boots your self-esteem and causes you to like and respect yourself even more. The more you like yourself, the more you will achieve what you want in life because you will believe it is possible. In addition, the more you like yourself, the less you fear failure and the less concerned you are with the opinions of others. The more you like yourself, the more committed you will be to pursuing your goals and raising your standards and the less you will care about what other think or say about you.

Remember to love yourself. You are unique among the seven billion-plus people on this planet. Recognize and honor that uniqueness.