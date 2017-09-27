How to Integrate Corporate Responsibility into the Business Strategy

Every company has a strategy that has been defined, vetted and approved by its senior leaders. These often include strategies in traditional business areas;

Operational - improve efficiency, reduce costs of materials, safety; Sales - increase sales of premium products, improve margins; Financial - reduce time between delivery and payment (DSOs), favorable credit terms); and Cultural - attract, hire and retain the best talent, productivity, engagement.

Those who wish to ‘sell it upstairs’ (or in the c-suite) know that the best way to do this is to demonstrate how the proposal you are making helps to achieve one (or more) of the objectives that the company leadership has already identified as priorities.

People in leadership positions often care passionately about social and environmental causes, but when they are sitting at the boardroom table, they are paid to put their personal passions aside and make decisions based on the company’s best interests.

Therefore, corporate responsibility professionals would do well to adopt the language and priorities of the c-suite instead of futilely trying to convince people who are thinking with their business priorities using emotional arguments.

Another important strategy is to go from understanding what THEY care about to what those they are trying to reach or need to get on board care about - and find an alignment.

Several places where I have worked have had a focus on the talent - and the need to hire and engage workers. This opens the door to talk about what people are looking for at work and the fact that many – particularly recent graduates – favor jobs where they can match a sense of purpose with their paycheck.

To help address this identified business priority (difficulty attracting and retaining talent in this age group) I then challenge the leaders to identify the business’ purpose, by challenging them by pointing out that there is a difference between what the company made and what the products or services do for the lives of people who purchase them. I proposed that, if we want people to be passionate about the company, we needed to shift our language from how many tons, linear feet (or even dollars) it makes and start to talk about how people were benefiting from the fact we were in business.

This has worked for both business and not-for-profit organizations. One had a mission statement that talked about measuring the quality of X. I pointed out that many organizations could stake that claim but what made them unique and different was that their measures were not only widely accepted by the industry but that organizations with higher scores were valued and more highly compensated and, looking down the history of the organization, they could demonstrate that they were improving the lives of people (in this case health and well-being).

It is more than just language and branding. Instead of trying to convince business leaders that corporate responsibility is a ‘good thing to do’ we must demonstrate how it helps move the company in the direction that they already want to go - and every success further integrates the function.

