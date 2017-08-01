How to Kill Motivation and Morale, In Four Easy Steps

No matter your political leanings, you’ve got to wonder how long it will be before the folks currently holding up the White House jump ship for safer and saner waters. We’ve all witnessed the tirades and the tantrums, the bullying and public shaming. One can only imagine that, for the low-level and lowest-paid staffers in particular, there’s got to be a lot of keeping one’s head down and trying to stay out of the line of fire, these days, especially when a new boss comes in and publicly announces that he is going to “fire everybody” (and then gets fired himself). And here’s the kicker: these people don’t make a lot of money, especially not by Washington, D.C. cost-of-living standards.

It’s easy to ask, why not leave? But then, we do the same thing to abused spouses, don’t we? Why wouldn’t you just walk away from that person who is beating you up on a daily basis, either physically or psychologically? Surely you have enough self-respect to just walk away from a situation like that.

But it’s not so easy, is it? If you’ve ever been in either a personal or professional abusive relationship, you know this to be true. You say things like, “It will get better when…” Or you start to believe the things that you’re being told. Or you believe that you can rise above and outlast this bully. Or you fear the ramifications for walking out.

Bullying in the professional sense comes in all sorts of forms. In its extreme, it looks like what we’re seeing in our nation’s capital. But that’s actually not the worst kind, because at least it can be identified and labeled as such. The worst kind is more subtle, and looks like micromanagement that undermines trust and employees’ abilities to do their jobs. This type of bullying often comes in hidden forms, under the guise of “innovation,” “return on investment,” and “accountability” and other management-speak. And it’s just as damaging and pervasive as the other.

So if, as a manager, you want to absolutely kill your team’s motivation, morale, and any chance for long-term success, here are four easy steps that you can follow to build that culture. And I promise you, you’ll get there.

Withhold information. If you want to destroy your team’s ability to successfully meet their goals and feel connected to the mission and vision of the organization, then you should withhold critical information that would help them to be effective. Let them work it out on their own. Don’t provide clear measures of success, direction for getting work done in the manner that you would like, and be sure to share organizational changes only with the people who are closest to you. Don’t worry, in the absence of information and true leadership, the loudest voice always gets heard. Someone else will step in to fill that void, whether their information is accurate or not. Be the gatekeeper. Insist that all decisions go through you for approval, no matter how small. Don’t trust your people to have a mind of their own, work experience, or effective problem-solving and decision-making skills. Call them out, publicly if possible, when they forget to “keep you in the loop.” Take power away from middle management by making them seek approval from you, and then question their abilities to “take initiative” or “demonstrate strategic thinking.” Take credit for successes, share blame for failures. No matter what, you are responsible for all of your team’s successes. Those people work for you, after all! They wouldn’t even have a job, if it wasn’t for you and your leadership. Sure, they may have done the actual work, but you were the one who told them to do it, told them how to do it, and made sure it got done on schedule. Take a victory lap! But, if the project didn’t work out, or was finished over-budget and behind-schedule, make sure that everyone knows exactly who’s to blame for that. Failure is the best teacher, right? Hold those responsible up as an example for all to see and learn from. Ignore the individual. Listen, we all have lives outside of work, but that doesn’t mean we should bring those lives with us to work. There’s a job to be done, after all. Don’t waste time getting to know your employees as “people.” Don’t worry about their strengths, interests, passions, and where they find meaning. They can focus on those things on their own time. Your job is to make sure the organization is successful and meets its goals, and if a few people have to leave to make that happen, so be it.