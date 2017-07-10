How To Leverage SEO to Win More Customers

Possibilities for business growth on the Internet are huge, but do you know how to harness the power of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to amplify your presence in the market?

SEO is one of the most productive digital marketing tools that you can use to market your business today. SEO helps rank your website at the top of search results, making customers quickly find you with little effort.

These days, people spend more time online, than they do watching TV, reading print media or even listening to Radio. Perhaps the advent or smartphones and tablets have made the Internet more accessible than ever before.

How does SEO Help a customer find your business?

You're new in business and wondering how you can have a competitive edge over those giants that have been on the market for decades?

Worry no more.

Smart SEO tactics will rank you right on the top.

A customer has higher chances of finding you on the Internet if you have SEO in place than finding a company that has not optimized its website.

Picture this; a customer that wants to buy a product that you stock and doesn't know of your business's existence. All the customer has to do is type for instance, "camera lenses" on a search engine like Google and the internet will bring forth a list of companies that sell Camera lenses.

If you've incorporated SEO on your site, boom!

You're in luck, because you'll be at the top of the results.

How is SEO superior to traditional advertising?

SEO is cheaper than traditional advertising

According to statistics on Seriously Simple Marketing, it would cost you close to nothing to reach 2000 people instantly using SEO, while it may cost you upwards of $1000 to reach the same number of individuals using traditional advertising.

SEO has a more lasting effect than any other type of advertising

Unless you're planning to shut down your website, your content is there to stay for a long time compared to a TV advert that is just for a short duration.

Most TV adverts run for a few seconds while visitors and make it hard for visitors to refer to the information whenever they need to.While traditional advertising may bring periodic sales as the advert is running, SEO is perennial and keeps on bringing sales regardless of time.

SEO adds more value compared to regular advertising

Regular adverts normally have a short time slot or space allocated to them, making them concentrate on the product only. Your website, on the other hand, can provide visitors with detailed information with articles and blog posts running up to 5000 words.

As you may know, customers these days are very skeptical and prefer to buy their products from places where they can get as much information as possible. If you accompany SEO and meaningful content, you'll have customers eating from the palms of your hands.

Here are some SEO Tactics that Can Help Improve Your Presence in the Market

SEO is, not just one thing, but rather a collection of tactics that can assist search engines to pick up signals and rank you higher. The following are some of the tactics.

Content marketing

Quality content can stimulate interest in your products. Your content should be concise while providing the user with all the information they might need without having to go anywhere else.

If you sell laptops, for instance, have articles on anything concerning laptops such as, "How to maintain your laptop," "How to clean your laptop without damaging it," How to keep hackers from accessing your data," etc. Ensure that you don't plagiarize content because Google cracks down on sites with duplicate content.

Use experience

How long does your website take to load? Is it easy to find related information or does a visitor have to go round in circles? Are the signup buttons within easy sight? Truth be told, users like user-friendly sites, and won't hesitate to leave if your site makes life hard for them.

Link building

Visit related websites, and ensure that you comment or share related articles, and embedded your links.The links leave juice that helps visitors follow you to your site. It's also paramount to also link articles within your site, to ensure that visitors access every page.

Another great way to build links is by guest posting. A guest post is a paid or unpaid venture that allows you to write as an expert. A site that allows you to guest post often let you leave a link to your site. Resist buying links because link buying is against Google policies.

Keyword research

Keywords are terms or phrases that are popular on the Internet. Keywords allow you to know what a potential customer is likely to search for, giving you ideas on what to write to attract more customers to your site. Sites such as Moz and Ahrefs can help you find the most popular keywords and their competition.

Social media incorporation

Social media is a goldmine for SEO. Ensure that your site has social media buttons such as Facebook, Pinterest google+, twitter, that allow your visitors to share your content. Good content can go viral in just a few minutes, making your site an instant hit.

Enable social media commenting. One comment can attract thousands of visitors, and the more people keep on commenting and viewing your page, the easier it is for search engines to crawl and rank your page.