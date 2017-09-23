How to Leverage Technology for Smart Insurance-Related Decision Making

Today, with a mobile app, you can turn your phone into a calculator, a compass, or even a mobile bank. You can use it to recharge, book a flight, and also manage your business. Won’t it be great if you can use it to prepare yourself financially as well? Well, with some smart tools in technology, you can!

Insurance has been very slow on tech adoption. This is changing, as insurance customers (especially Millennials) now expect on-demand, high-touch, and rapidly innovating services focused on user experience. Some insurance companies are already looking to shake the industry up by some smart future technology that’ll really benefit the insured. Whether health, property or life, here are three ways you can leverage on technology in choosing the best insurance policy.

Use Insurance Need-Analysis Apps

How much insurance do you need? The first place to start is to know the answer to that question. There are now websites and apps designed to help you determine how much insurance you actually need. Keep in mind that everyone’s situation is unique, and the amount of life insurance you need depends on a number of variables. A smart algorithm uses your income, expenses, debts, assets, etc. to produce the most suitable insurance policy (whether health, property or life). This helps you avoid insurers promising you a one-size-fits-all plan.

Some of the information you need to provide go beyond financial. They may include details of those that also depend on you as in life insurance.

These apps save you a lot of time and money ahead compared to if you’ve allowed yourself to be sweet-talked into an insurance policy that doesn’t exactly fit you and those that depend on you. Life Happens, CalcXML and Bankrate are few examples of such apps.

Utilize Insurance Comparison Apps

Not sure of which insurer to buy your insurance policy from? There are Apps that make it easy to compare different kind of insurance. Be it life Insurance, property, health, car and even travel insurance plans, these Apps can easily come to your aid. An example is PolicyBazaar and Go-Compare. With these apps, you can quickly purchase any insurance plan with just a few clicks. Some of these mobile apps come with key features like Hospital Locator and Cashless Garage Locator that can prove to be essential for health insurance and motor insurance holders, respectively.

Consider Peer-to-Peer Insurance ( The Blockchain Technology)

Finally, we have Blockchain! Some are calling it “the internet of values”. Blockchain is the technology underlying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. In one very simple sentence, I like to summarize it as:

An unhackable continuous global record of who holds what.

Blockchain is already being applied to currencies, healthcare and now insurance—and it has tremendous benefits especially for the insured.

Traditional insurance systems charge customers a lot in the form of deductibles, coinsurance and denials for pre-existing conditions. Moreover, if you don’t use your policy, your entire money just goes to the insurer who continues to profit at your expense. This doesn’t happen in a blockchain system!

The peer-to-peer system covers minor losses. And guess what? If you don’t use your policy at the end of term period, you get your initial investment back either in form of cash or lower policy renewal rates for the following term. The community of policyholders (or customers) votes on claims—no middlemen, no agents and no centralization!

Umbrella coin and Friendsurance are two examples of such peer-to-peer insurance system. For the former, the entire process can be done via a mobile device, from opening a policy to paying out claims. I predict that more of these peer-to-peer insurance systems are coming up in the future as they enable insurance firms to pool capital more cost-effectively, investors to diversify in an asset class that is trending and more secured, and policyholders to save significantly by keeping claims low. When making a selection, you need to prioritize such platforms.