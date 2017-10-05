How to List your Business on Apple Maps

More than 50% of all searches will be conducted via voice by 2020. “With the raising trend of home gadgets & other audio processing devices, it’s critical you stay ahead of the curve”, says Daniel Ghebrihiwet. Dallas based up-and-coming marketing firm Bezel Marketing is showing business owners just how easy it is to register your business listing with Apple Maps.

Head over to MassConnect

From there, log in with your Apple ID. If you don't have one, you'll need to make one. If you own any Apple product, it’s almost impossible that you don't have an ID at this point.

Register Your Listing

You’ll be prompted to a search bar to see if your business is already listed. (Assuming it isn't, continue to the next step.) Click the link, "Add New Business."

Select your relationship to your business. Afterwards, Apple will ask for essential information that’ll go towards your business listing.

Obtain your Verification Code

Apple will ask for a phone number to send a verification code to. when Apple calls (within 10 seconds of clicking).

Finalize your listing

• Confirm location on the map.

• Choose your business category.

• Select your hours of business.

• Fill in your various social media & website details.

• Submit!

Newly created listings generally appear on Apple Maps within a week at most. If additional verification is required, Apple will reach out to you. When it comes to voice searches, Siri will show results via Apple Maps by default. Because of this, it’s critical your business is listed on Apple Maps. More than 60% of all mobile searches are done via voice in 2017 alone. With this number only increasing, mobilization is key. Once you’ve done the task above, it’s critical you read up on the importance on mobilization and how to efficiently optimize your search results. We’ll leave some helpful tips, it’s probably best you do additional research on these topics.

1. Conversational Keywords –

It’s wise you “code switch” when it comes to voice searches and keywords. People speak differently compared to how they write. The simplest adjustment could make a big difference.

2. Frequently Asked Questions [FAQ] Page –

Creating a FAQ page can help with long-tail+ conversational keyword phrases. Answering questions (on your FAQ page) that would generally be searched for via voice search helps a lot.

3. Structured Data Markup –