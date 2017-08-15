Michelle Satterfield, Contributor Student, Emory University

How to Lose a Customer in 6 Minutes - A Lesson

I’m going to put myself out there; here’s a story of embarrassment & vulnerability. To provide some context, I’m a sales person, and I recently made a mistake that resulted in the cancellation of a sale I was incredibly eager about. This is the lesson I learned (the long-version).

A couple weeks ago, I began selling for Catalyst – and I’m very passionate about the solution we’re offering. The more conversations I have, the more I realize that there is a problem in the market that we have a real shot at solving. My boss joked with me that my excitement leads to overselling – like saying “I love you” on the first date (How I Met Your Mother fans, anyone?) – that’s me on a discovery call.

Anyway, last week I began conversations with a potential client who was a perfect fit for our solution. He saw our dream in the same shiny light that I see it – and my mind immediately went to all the possibilities that might come of that. We built a relationship based on the ways we can help him grow his business, and, fast forward, we’re closing the sale – all on board the same boat I was confident was headed straight for mutual success.

This morning, I called to let him know that one of the opportunities we discussed was ending soon; I wanted to give him ample time to create his account and apply. The call went well, and I headed back to my seat to share my excitement, only I did so in the most typical slimy-sales-stereotype way possible – talking about how I “closed the deal” and going on to discuss other deals I have in the pipeline that are closing. Little did I know, I hadn’t hung up the phone.

He overheard our conversation, and reacted in probably the best way we could hope for – by sharing his thoughts with my boss. I’m grateful he granted me the opportunity to learn from my mistakes. Although I may not have spoken poorly about him as a client, I acted differently behind (what I thought were) closed doors than in our previous interactions, and treated him as a commodity rather than a partner. I've realized there should be no need for “closed doors” when speaking about a partner. Integrity shouldn’t be something that comes and goes based on audience.

There’s a couple things I’m looking to do with this post. First, building a strong career is a learning process, and ultimately, this means one more lesson learned - one that I’m happy came early on. I thought sharing it may save someone else the embarrassment. Second, I’m looking to offer an authentic story. Failure happens - and that’s ok. The uncomfortable stories shouldn’t be stored in the dusty back corner of your mind and forgotten at all costs - they are just as meaningful, if not more, as tales of success and triumph. They say the best way to learn not to touch a hot stove is by burning yourself once.

