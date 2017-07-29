How to Maintain a Long-Term Relationship

Think long term. Being in a relationship does not only involve you and your partner, but both your families and friends. Hence, you must also maintain a good relationship with people close to your partner, understand and know how to treat them well. This will prevent conflicts from happening if you and your partner are facing difficulties.

Forgive and forget. Forgive is the greatest love act of all. Try to forgive your partner for all the wrong doings he had done. Try to forget bad things happened yesterday or before and look forward for a better today or tomorrow. Also, do not blame your partner for everything.

Provide mutual support. Everyone needs support from his/her partner especially when staying in a relationship, whether it is physically, financially, emotionally or spiritually. Give trust and gain trust from your partner is essential to avoid having only a temporary relationship. Always listen to him/her and understands your partner’s needs.

Find a quick and effective resolution. Find an immediate way to fix issues and solve conflicts between you and your partner. It is advisable to solve today’s problems before going to sleep. Share your thoughts. If possible, discuss the matter and allow your partner to participate in solving the problems together. Also, be mature in handling the matter and think rationally before you act.