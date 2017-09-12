How To Maintain Perspective In The Face Of Fear & Panic.

Perspective is an interesting thing.

I’ve had a whole bunch of conversations lately all following the same theme…..entrepreneurs stuck in what I call the “detail”, agonising over what I consider to the be microscopic details of a much larger (and long forgotten) vision.

If you think success or failure hinges on the next day to day decision this is a sign you’re dwelling in detail, the type of low level thinking that’s gonna keep you small.

Ya’ll know I love a good sports analogy so I’m going to use running a Marathon as an analogy.

When you set the date to run a marathon shit get’s real, any lurking injury lying in wait erupts, bad weather, family celebrations and holidays getting in the way of training, you name it, that stuff’s gonna show up.

But if you’ve signed up to run the damned marathon and are 100% committed to showing up on the day it’ll happen.

Along the way you’ll have abandoned some long runs because your body or mind gave out, you’ll have skipped some training sessions, been sidelined for weeks through injury but race day comes and there you are.

It might not be pretty but you’ll cross the finish line.

Maybe your time will suck, you might have had to walk 78.5% of the course but you’ll cross the finish line because that’s the commitment you made to yourself.

The result?

You achieved what you set out to achieve even if the journey didn’t come close to resembling the ideal you had in your mind.

Business is the same.

You have your goals, BIG goals, but you’re easily derailed because you’re focusing on the detail, you’re focusing on the missed long run or your latest injury.

In business the missed run can be a bombed offering, the injury could be some major cash-flow issues, the abandoned long run could be that you’ve let fear of failure grab hold and paralyse you.

All of that and more happens to every entrepreneur I know, even the mega successful ones, we all have bombed launches, cash-flow issues and crisis of confidence but the ones of us who push through continually have our eye on the bigger prize.

We have our eye's on the finish line.

We KNOW we’re going to get there because failure is simply not an option, hell, we’ll CRAWL over that finish line if need be but we WILL cross.

That’s the attitude you must have.

But without the bigger vision, without that big, huge carrot dangling in front of you, you’ll become distracted by and bogged down by the detail.

So how do you bring things sharply into perspective when you're stressing over the detail?

Here's how I dealt with crisis (and I'm not even kidding) when I was in a constant state of struggle, as a single mum, the single bread winner and really doing it tough trying to make ends meet.

First I asked myself "is anyone gonna die here?"

Then I'd ask "am I ok now, in this moment?"..the answer was always yes.

Next I'd ask what is the worst thing that could happen to me in my life right now?

Then, how likely is that to occur?

And finally, compared to that, how does this rate?

If the worst thing rates as a 10 this stuff usually didn't even hit 5 by comparison.

A nice quick way to bring perspective to a situation that's been given undue gravity

I've had no formal training around this stuff but what I imagine I was doing here was something left over from my childhood and the ways I needed to cope. In my mind this released the panic, helped me see this was not a life or death situation and with that perspective I was able to see things more clearly, from a place of calm.

I could see that A: no-one was gonna die and B: I was ok for now and not in any immediate danger and then armed with that information I would become calm and clear and can start planning what to do next with a sense of optimism.

If you're stuck in the detail and being smashed with anxiety and fear around your business and finances give this a try.

Here's why....

If you're stuck in fear or anxiety or lack and you let that linger you'll send your business backwards.

Hanging on with white knuckles and letting fear rule you is no way to live and it's not the space for growing a thriving business.

You MUST generate as much positivity as you can and do whatever you need to do to stay upbeat so you can turn things around quickly, things will NOT turn around in a state of fear or desperatio

They can only turn around when you're aligned and thinking positively.

Gratitude is a great place to start.

Sit in gratitude for all you have, and have experienced in your life, the lessons, the fact that you have a roof over your head when many do not.

Feel good, and do whatever the hell you need to do to continue to feel good.

Listen to your gut for the inspired action you need to take next.

Then do that, and keep doing that.

This is where momentum springs from, this is when we come into flow and the magic starts to happen.

Things can turn around so quickly with the right mindset.

It all starts and ends with you and the thoughts you entertain.

So point them in the direction of your dreams.