How to Make A Killer Summer Salad

My favorite salad happens right now. It’s the one I refuse to make in January because the tomatoes are crummy and the cucumbers are bitter. I wait as the weeks of summer tick on until the cherry tomatoes are juicy and sweet and the cucumbers come from across the street instead of across the country. It’s a simple, classic salad involving a few vegetables, a good vinaigrette, and homemade croutons. It’s not fancy or fussy, but it’s worth waiting for.

Here’s how to put it together.

1. Shake up a Dressing.

Make a vinaigrette by putting the following into a jelly jar and giving it a vigorous shake: 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar, 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon soy sauce, 1 ½ teaspoons coarse grain Dijon mustard, ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1 small minced shallot

2. Bake the Croutons

Slice a loaf of crusty bread or baguette into 1-inch cubes, cutting enough to fill 2 generous cups. Spread on a baking sheet and use your hands to toss them with 2 tablespoons olive oil and a few pinches of kosher salt. Taste and add more salt, if needed. Bake at 400 degrees until lightly golden. Let cool.

3. Gather your Vegetables

Into a large bowl, toss together 5 generous handfuls Little Gem or roughly chopped hearts of Romaine lettuce, 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1 cup thinly sliced cucumber (peeled if the skin is thick and fibrous).

4. Toss it Together

Dress the salad lightly with the vinaigrette. Toss well. Add the croutons and toss again. Add a little more dressing, if desired, and season as needed with additional salt and freshly ground black pepper.

5. Embellish

If desired, dress up your salad with a few little extras, such as crumbled bacon, feta, goat cheese, fresh basil, or toasted pine nuts.

Makes enough for 4 to 6 servings.