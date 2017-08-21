How to Make a Super Simple Last Minute Eclipse Viewer

What is a quick and easy contraption I can make to see the solar eclipse? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Thanks to the miracle of the Internet, I whipped up a threadbare eclipse-viewing apparatus out of a box of Honey Nut Cheerios this afternoon after I decided a mere 15 minutes before the eclipse began in my area that I just had to watch it (after weeks and weeks of pre-eclipse hype that I summarily ignored).

I used this video as a reference and got to work. Beginning materials: cereal box, sheet of white paper, sheet of tin foil, scissors, and tape. Here’s my pregame workstation:

Got legit hype.

Step 1: Stand your cereal box on a blank piece of paper and trace the bottom of it.

Of all the steps, this one was strangely the hardest. There was a moment of cognitive dissonance when I realized that my children were nowhere around and that I, a grown woman, was tracing a box of Honey Nut Cheerios. Poorly.

Step 2: Cut two rectangular holes on either side of the box top.

Now, my cereal box was wider on top than the one used in the reference video. That made it hard to both cut rectangles and maintain structural integrity. There was some improvising involved.

Not quite rectangles, but still she persisted.

Step 3: Tape tin foil over left “rectangle” and poke a pinhole in the center.

Ready to achieve eclipse immortality.

The whole thing took me about five minutes. It’s nothing special to look at, but it looked serviceable, and then I had the pleasure of walking outside and planting myself in the middle of my front yard with this thing up to my face, which was amusing enough to make the experience worthwhile.

So, I’m sure your next question is, did it work? Was it actually possible to behold one of the most special and eagerly anticipated cosmic events in a hundred years through a hastily rigged up box of Honey Nut Cheerios?

Yes, it was! Sort of.

I documented the experience at a couple different points during the moon’s journey over the sun (which in southeastern PA was about 80% coverage at best).

My results:

1:44 PM Eastern time:

I wasn’t sure if that was actually the eclipse or if it was some kind of tinfoil hanging chad, so I tinkered around a bit more. Here it is through a smaller hole in the foil around 2:47 PM, just after the eclipse’s peak for my region:

It sort of looked like a toenail clipping, but I’m okay with that. It was a fun and gratifying solo project.