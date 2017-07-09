How to Make Birds Nest Craft Using Newspaper?

In this video we are showing how to use Newspapers and Ceramic Powder to create a beautiful Birds Nest craft that looks like a large egg and can be used for Home Decor as well as a show piece.

The process is very simple and is explained below -

Materials Required

Well, all you need to make this simple craft is some newspaper and few handy stuff that is easily available at home or in stores. The materials required are:

Adhesive

Newspapers

Plastic Bag

Pencil

Cutter

Scissors

Ruler

Fevistick (glue)

Divider tool

Cello tape (plastic sticking tape)

Brush

Dried branches of any tree

Sandpaper

Wood finish oil

Plastic ball

Colours

Ceramic powder

Artificial flowers, leaves, and grass

Empty plastic bottle

Artificial Birds and Eggs

Mount Board

Hair Dryer

Step By Step Procedure to Make Birds Nest Craft using Newspaper

Step 1 To start with, take a plastic ball and wrap the plastic sheet over it and seal with a cello tape. We will stick the newspaper pieces onto it.

Step 2 Next, take a newspaper and fold it vertically into 4 halves and cut them into equal pieces.

Step 3 Now lets make an adhesive mixture in a bowl. For this pour some water into a plastic bowl and mix adhesive in it. Mix well with a brush.

Step 4 Apply adhesive on the pieces of newspaper and stick on the plastic ball.

Step 5 Apply 8 or 9 layers of newspapers and let it dry evenly.

Step 6 While it is drying we will create a base for this plastic ball using mount board. So take a white mount board and using a divider, measure 5’’ radius to draw a circle. Make 2 such circles on the paper.

Step 7 Cut out these two circles.

Step 8 Next, measure 1’’ on the mount board and using a ruler draw a straight line. Cut out these strips of mount board paper. Make 2 such strips.

Step 9 Encircle these strips of mount board and stick to the circle shaped cut out papers using an adhesive. Then stick the other circle shaped paper on the top. This will form a circular shaped base of our craft.

Step 10 Draw a small circle in between and cut it out to make a small hole.

Step 11 Now lets move back to our plastic ball that we left for drying. Make a small cut on the plastic bag and remove the ball out leaving out only the newspaper stuck circle.

Step 12 Draw irregular markings on the outer side and cut according to the markings. This gives the shape of a broken egg that will form our nest.

Step 13 Now take a small bowl of water and mix some ceramic powder in it.

Step 14 Add Fevicol (glue) to this mixture and stir well.

Step 15 Now coat this mixture on the inner and outer surface of the nest. This will give it some strength.

Step 16 Rub in the inner and outer surface using a sandpaper to create a smooth surface.

Step 17 Mix some white colour in a bowl and paint the outer and inner surface. This will give this egg shaped nest a smooth plain white surface.

Step 18 Next we will move on to decorate the base of this craft. So, mix some green paint with water and paint the inner and outer surfaces of circular base.

Step 19 Paint the outer circumference of the circular base with orange colour.

Step 20 Cut the dry tree branches into small pieces and stick on the outer circumference of the circle. This will give it a more natural look!

Step 21 To make it glow, lets apply some wood finish oil on dried branches. Now our base is ready!

Step 22 Its time to stick the nest on this base. So, apply some glue using a glue gun on the inner circumference of the inner circular hole and stick the nest over it.

Step 23 Now we want to attach some leaves onto the base. We will create these leaves using a plastic bottle. So take longitudinal marking on a green plastic bottle and cut out these longitudinal strips. Blow dry them after cutting using the hair dryer. This will give them a shape like leaves.

Step 24 Now, take some artificial grass and stick pieces of grass around the nest, and place some artificial flowers around.

Step 25 Place some cotton in the inner surface of the nest.

Step 26 Over the cotton gently place some artificial eggs and birds.

Step 27 Stick the longitudinal cut out leaves of plastic bottle on the outer circumference of the circle.

Now your Birds Nest Home Decor Craft is Ready!