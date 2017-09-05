HOW TO MAKE ENAMEL PINS AT HOME

It is a great, fun-filled and fulfilling thing to transform your designs into a gorgeous physical product like making of Enamel pins at home, but making them can seem out of creative reach if you are not sure of where to start. Not to worry, here are few domestic steps you could take to bring your imaginations alive:

These are the things you will need: Get a ball pen, some paper, a nasty gross spoon (that you won’t use for eating after the process), a box cutter or sharp tool, a Dremel or big sharp tool, a nail or small sharp tool, cutting pliers or tongs, a pair of snap snaps or scissors, some tin, some sanding paper, miscellaneous wood, a blow torch or anything to generate heat, good tunes in your ears and safety goggles.

How To (Technical): Draw the pin you want, it’s best to keep it simple, trace the same design on some wood, then use the Dremel or other sharp tools to carve out your design on the wood; this may take quite some time but be patient and carve carefully. And that is one part done!

Trace the same shape on another space of wood, and carve carefully like the first one! Cut off some tin on the spoon you’ve chosen to use, get your blow torch or heater on, melt the tin in the gross spoon with the blowtorch, pour on the first carve and quickly place the top mould on top carefully to fill up the holes and press deeply so as to get the appropriate form. By this time, you would result into a hot-pressed pin shape with excesses around it making it lose the shape you made initially. No worries, wait for the next step.

Cut off the excess tin, and smooth out any sharp sides with sanding paper, there you go! The metal and technical part are done!

The fun side and decorating: Get some nail polish, enamel, or any other lacquer, and your metal pin of course! Select your preferred color or colors, mix colors when needed, drop the paint on the metal and spread it evenly to get a perfect base color before adding other complementing colors. Get a pushpin and remove anything that might be on it, it is usually plastic in many cases, and you may also use a pushpin with a steel head.

You may decide to add extra details to your design if you would like to make it more fun! For example, probably you have made a baby face design for your enamel pin while adding color during painting, you may add a face, a nose, and mouth on it.

Use superglue/E6000 to glue the pushpin to the metal, then add the pin backing to make it attractive and not dangerous to hold because of the pin's edge. Make sure you are safety conscious during the process, most especially by avoiding burns on your hands during the heating process.