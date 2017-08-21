HUFFPOST FINDS
08/21/2017 04:25 pm ET

How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Luxury Hotel

Create your own upscale oasis without breaking the bank.

By Amanda Pena

Your home may not be The Plaza hotel, but that doesn’t mean you can’t easily incorporate some luxury elements into your space to give it that high-end feel.

Whether it’s adding a wooden bath mat to make your bathroom feel spa-like or letting your toes sink into a sheepskin rug, giving your home a premium makeover is easier than you think. And while we can’t give you the keys to the Ritz-Carlton, we can help you recreate your own upscale oasis without breaking the bank.

Below, 10 easy ways to add a level of luxe to your home, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • Lavish Home Luxury Long Haired Faux Fur Throw - $44
    Hayneedle
    A faux fur throw is an effortless way to add some luxe to your home. Shop it here.
  • Remy Bar Cart - $80
    Wayfair
    A bar cart will elegantly display any dish-ware, wine glasses, or spirits and mixers while saving you counter and cabinet space. Shop it here.
  • Classic Bathrobe - $99
    Parachute
    Display this 100 percent Turkish-cotton bathrobe in your bathroom proudly for the ultimate touch of luxe. Shop it here.
  • Genuine Sheepskin Rug - $49
    Etsy
    Step into a lap of luxury with this genuine sheepskin rug. Shop it here. (If you're vegan -- no worries! Get a faux-fur version of this look here.)
  • Percale Sheet Set - $89 to $149
    Parachute
    These 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets will elevate your bedroom game. Shop them here.
  • House Of Teak Shower Mat - $45
    Bed Bath & Beyond
    This wood will add a beautifully natural yet luxury element to your bathroom. Shop it here.
  • Velvet Pillow Sham - $30+
    Etsy
    A simple accent piece, like this velvet pillow cover, can be your standout luxury piece. Shop it here.
  • Recessed Lighting Kit - $64
    Wayfair
    Warm lighting just screams cozy chic. And recessed lighting is an easy and discrete way to add some warm notes throughout your home. Shop it here.
  • 3D Printed Vase - $30+
    Etsy
    This accent piece alone will instantly add a level of chicness and intrigue with its 3D design. Shop it here.
  • Quatrefoil Iron Wall Plaque - $99
    Hayneedle
    Stylize your entryway with this intricate wall fixture to display any and all cute accessories. Shop it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

