How To Make Your Life Easier with Smart Home Automation

Lighting, heating and shades are a fundamental part of any home’s design, and how they are integrated into a property will go a long way towards whether or not a building is a pleasurable place to live in.

While manual light switches and curtains are fine for a single room, it can be inconvenient to go around switching the whole house off at night or pulling down all the shades manually after sunset, particularly if you live in a larger house. By adding intelligent home automation to these systems, you can cut down on the time you spend doing labour-intensive, repetitive tasks and spend more time enjoying your home.

Smart lighting to brighten your home

Having whole-house control over your lighting makes turning off the lights when you leave the property or go to bed a simple, one-button task – saving you minutes every day. Likewise, the ability to quickly set scenes and change the colour of certain lights means you can transform the ambiance of a space without significant exertion on your part, resulting in easily-transformable spaces suitable for concentrating on work, entertaining guests or just relaxing in front of the TV.

Being able to control lighting from your phone also means you can quickly check whether you left the lights on in another part of the house and turn it off remotely, rather than having to go and check it physically.

“Multi-room functionality allows you to quickly turn lights across the house on and off remotely, so you don’t need to worry about leaving the hall light on when you go to work,” outlines Ryan Ovens, projects director at London-based smart home installer Andrew Lucas London. “Additionally, personalized pre-set scenes can be configured, letting you change a room’s ambiance at the push of a button.”

Regulate your home with motorized shades

The clear benefit of motorized shades is that you can operate all of the shades in a room – or indeed the entire house – either independently or as a cohesive unit, saving you a large amount of time and effort.

Beyond this, however, there are additional benefits to automating your window coverings. Primarily, your shades can be scheduled so that in the summer your shades can automatically lower to provide light and heat protection for your property. Another advantage is the fact that motorized shades is operated cordlessly, making it a perfect child-safe configuration for those with young families.

Intelligent heating that learns from you

As well as following a pre-set schedule like a standard thermostat, a smart heating system will understand the regular schedule of a home’s occupants and make small adjustments to deliver more efficient heating. This can be overridden by the user whenever they like – thanks to remote management via a phone-based app or touchscreen – yet also means that human interaction can be kept to a minimum.

A smart heating system is more efficient in the long term, as it will automatically and intelligently find ways to minimize your gas and electricity bills while maintaining your house at a comfortable temperature.

Scalable solutions for any kind of property

“Your lights, shades and heating all play a crucial part in the enjoyment of your home,” suggests Krystian Zajac, founder and chairman at Andrew Lucas London. “By adding a layer of intelligence, much of this can be automated, saving you time and effort when it comes to creating the perfect environment to relax in.”