How to make your own energy bars

If you are a fan of healthy bars, you can try to make your own as the protein bars in the stores may contain excess sugar or fats, preservatives and other elements that are unhealthy. That's why it's best to do them yourself.

These rich recipes for homemade energy bars will make life easier for you; are cold processed and there is no need to bake, you can consume them on the way to work, leaving the gym, as a lunch for children or as a collation in the afternoon. They are healthy, nutritious and very economical, keep reading.

Bars of apricot and seeds Ingredients

1. 1 cup dehydrated apricot

2. ½ cup unsalted and unroasted Brazil nuts

3. 1/3 cup whole oats

4. 2 tablespoons of honey of agave

5. 1 tablespoon coconut oil

6. 2 tablespoons hemp seeds (can be substituted with linseed or chia seeds)

7. ¼ teaspoon sea salt

Process

• Grease one or more non-stick silicone or aluminum molds, which are square and separate.

• In a food processor, make a paste with the nuts and pass into a bowl.

• In the food processor, puree the apricots and gradually add the rest of the ingredients until a homogeneous paste are left.

• Mix in the bowl with the nuts and go to the molds by pressing firmly to create firm and compact layers of 0.5” of thickness.

• Refrigerate for an hour or more and then cut into rectangles of the desired size.

• They can be stored in refrigeration for up to one month.

Energy bars of chocolate, walnut and almond Ingredients

1. 2 cups of seeded and finely chopped dates

2. 300 grs. Walnuts without salt or toasted

3. 60 grs. Of almonds without skin

4. 2/3 cup cocoa powder

5. a pinch of sea salt

6. ½ cup grated coconut without sugar

7. 2 tablespoons vanilla extract

8. 2 to 3 tablespoons ice water

Process

• In a food processor, puree the dates, nuts, almonds, cocoa and sea salt. They must reach a fine and sandy texture.

• Add coconut, vanilla extract and a little water, quickly pulsate from the processor.

• Follow the procedure by adding a few of the water to a moist consistency such as the cookie dough.

• Pour the mixture into greased bread molds and firmly tighten to a height of 0.5”.

• Refrigerate for an hour and cut into rectangles the size of your preference.

To keep them fresh just store them in a resalable bag or metal tin of cookies with a piece of waxed paper. You could even make them a delicious gift, you decide.

