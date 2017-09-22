How to Make Your Side Hustle, Your Main Hustle

How does the idea man become the entrepreneur, the hobbyist become the specialist, and the freelancer become the founder? Or more directly, how does an overworked and overtired policeman go from the “daily grind,” picking up extra shifts, and barely making ends meet to becoming a multimillionaire network marketer and Founder & CEO of an award-winning global company?

It all boils down to this: make sacrifices today—put in the hours—and reap the rewards tomorrow.

Traditionally, success has always been about starting small and building your way up to the top, but with more than 44 million Americans working side hustles today, that single starting line is beginning to blur. You might already be successful or at least “comfortable” in your current job, but if you’re consistently waking up to an apathetic life—if you feel like your efforts are being wasted on a job or a boss you hate—then a side hustle could be your secret weapon (it certainly was for me).

The model is simple: keep your financial footing with the 9-5, and then live bolder outside the office—working toward your passions, building up your future, and turning your dreams into realties. But, like anything else worth fighting for, there’s going to be a roadblock, and in this case, it’s time.

Reorganizing the Clock

Time is limited. Understandably, it’s the greatest excuse people have for their paused ambitions, and it leads to an inherent problem. When our greatest dreams become side hustles, they live on the sidelines—getting the scraps of our efforts after our long days.

We stretch ourselves thin with full-time jobs, family obligations, social plans, and moments of relaxation, unintentionally turning those side hustles into luxurious afterthoughts—working them in when we have the time to spare. Yes, we might be more dedicated to our side projects, but if they only ever get the short end of the stick, then we’re never going to see any real change in our lives.

It’s your biggest dream, so why would you give it your smallest effort? You owe it to yourself to dig your feet in the dirt, stare down at the goal, and take a full swing.

Here’s the root of the problem: when we change nothing about our current schedule, and instead just stack more responsibilities on top, we’re going to get overwhelmed and burned out. The numbers just won’t add up.

Turn your side hustles into main events by understanding this: it’s not about cramming more into the clock—it’s about subtracting. It’s about taking a real hard look at every single day of your week, spotting those activities that do nothing but waste your time, and subtracting them out.

Start by listing out all your activities and analyzing how long each task takes you—could you prep more meals in advance? Remove the TV from your evenings? Shift your schedule so you’re not driving during rush hour?

If you want to make it out of the grind, then you need to compress every moment, ensure every move has its purpose, and set a clear course of action that you can confidently follow.

Consistency

Sacrifice, grit, and hustle—there’s a reason why these three words are such powerful buzzwords today; it’s because they work. The trick however is that they need glue, they need consistency, and that can be hard for a lot of us. You can’t just hustle for a week like you’re cramming for an exam; you need a stable plan.

Success—and I mean real, true success—doesn’t happen until long after that first optimistic push off, and if you’re not patiently consistent with your goals, that initial flame won’t last.

You have to be a realistic dreamer. Your actions need to match your ambitions, and that means not just aiming high, but setting yourself up with a schedule that you can sensibly follow. It means having a daily, weekly, and monthly plan with multiple end goals in site. This is how you track your footing, avoid feeling overwhelmed, and confirm that you’re taking real steps up that ladder to the top.

The Full-Time Shift

Make the move to full-time once you start generating real income with your side hustle—once you’re financially able to stand on your own and are confident that you can’t possibly put in any more hours in without dropping the full-time work.

That’s exactly what I did with network marketing: I got to the point where I could see a clear path—where I knew exactly what I had to do to accelerate my income, and I had the confidence that I could continue duplicating my efforts to get there. My life changed forever on that day: I got my freedom back, I started looking forward to my mornings, and I built up this energy and enthusiasm for life that I once didn't even believe was possible.

Go for Greatness

As much as we all wish otherwise, there’s no secret hack to setting yourself up for the life you want to live. There are no shortcuts or magic pills. It’s always going to be about effort—about the daily, hourly fight that does not stop, that does not let go just because you’re tired, you had a long day, or you “don’t feel like it” today.