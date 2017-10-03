How To Motivate Your Employees

By: Catherine Plano

There are a hundred books and probably a hundred thousand websites dedicated to the topic of motivating employees. It’s subject that’s close to every leader’s heart. The truth is that one technique might work one day, but not the next, and some things incentivise one particular set of employees, but not others.

However there is hope! I've discovered the secret and I’m pleased to say that it’s completely foolproof, fail-proof and 100 percent accurate.

What’s more, it’s really simple! If you want to inspire and galvanise your team, then you must understand what motivates them. The trick to understanding what motivates them, is understanding first what demotivates them.

Time and again, studies reiterate that employees feel disengaged and unmotivated when they don’t feel valued.

Additional studies show that this is where leaders focus their time and energy – on the team members who aren’t performing as well as they could, the ones who generally just ‘show up’ each day without too much enthusiasm.

The interesting part of this equation is the reason why leaders do this.

For the most part it’s because leaders fear that the disengaged employees have the power to rock the boat and hold everyone back. So leaders, in turn, spend their time helicopter managing the demotivated employees to ensure nothing untoward ever happens.

Now, on the face of it, there’s a kind of logic to this. But there is also a much easier, more productive and more effective way of dealing with the problem of disengaged employees.

Get To The Root Cause

The best way to get the most out of people is to help them discover talents and use their talents.

Maybe that disengaged, ‘lazy’ database administrator is yearning to be an accountant. Or that disengaged, disgruntled sales administrator might be yearning to be a copywriter.

Understanding what makes people ‘light up’ can be used to your advantage. It might not be that your company has opportunities for an accountant or a copywriter right now, but there are still ways that you can show that you’re supportive of their ambition and make them feel valued just the same. You can let your team member know that you’re perfectly okay with this current job being an interim stepping stone for them. You can encourage them to find vocational courses or mentors in their dream careers, helping them to move forward. Even showing someone that you believe that they’re destined for greater things than what they’re doing right now will improve their attitude towards work (and you!).

Your employees will stop resenting the 9-5 grind, and by taking positive actions towards the life they’re meant to lead, they'll be happier and more motivated (even in areas where they were previously bored and ‘bummed out’).

In this way, you will not only turn your low performers into higher performers, but you will also be forewarned that this person will be leaving your team or your organisation. This will allow you to be better prepared to minimise the impact of this when the time comes.

The Power of Little Things

For those employees who are engaged, highly motivated, and are achieving results – those ones you’ve been ignoring while you’ve been worrying about the low performers – you need to check in with them often too. If you overlook them, they will soon become demotivated.

It’s easy to celebrate the small wins, and a heartfelt thank you is very powerful. When was the last time you received a hand written note? That’s my point exactly. A little personal effort and a sincere gesture of appreciation are all that’s required. Of course, some people like the big fanfare and ticker tape parade, and that’s okay too. You’ll have a good understanding of which employees prefer which style of acknowledgement as well as what suits the culture of your company. Get creative and get personal – find out what people want and give it to them.

Passion That Fuels You To Jump Out Of Bed

As leaders, we have to keep in mind that we all have different motivators and, most imperatively, not everyone is driven by money. Some people want the connection they get interacting with others at work, some people want the opportunity to do what they love, and some people are primarily motivated by routine.

At the end of the day, what we all have in common is this: ‘happiness’ motivates our hearts and fuels confidence and self-esteem. We are all guilty of taking our work too seriously. Lets have a bit more fun in our day. Lets bring more joy and increase our productivity by making sure our teams are satisfied. Above all, never assume your employees are satisfied in their work. Ask them how they are doing and never assume you can’t turn their attitude around.

—