How to navigate the sophomore slump

The first time I cut class was so anticlimactic. As a lifelong rule-follower, I had always managed to garner enough motivation to get out of bed and haul myself to class on time each day. But last year, on a particularly bleak September morning, I woke up and didn’t feel like snoozing my alarm again. For the first time, I just couldn’t find the motivation to get up. So I rolled over and slept right through class.

Unfortunately, this was all part of a pattern I fell into that is commonly referred to as “the sophomore slump.”

Freshman year I couldn’t have skipped class in my wildest dreams. Even on my worst days, I was excited to get up every morning and wanted to impress all my teachers and peers. That year was honestly one of the best I’d ever had. It was full of new people, exciting opportunities and the freedom to really explore who I wanted to be. I relished the nightly ramen and other microwave delicacies and thrived on too little sleep on the nights I would stay up talking to my roommates and new best friends.

But sophomore year, things started to get harder. Some of my best friends moved off campus or transferred schools. The novelty of being a college student started to wear off. I had been pretty involved in high school, but figured I shouldn’t overcommit right off the bat as a freshman. I didn’t want to overwhelm myself too quickly.

So sophomore year I overcompensated. I signed up for every group, project or position that fell in front of me. I should have know that being dramatically overcommitted tires you out pretty quickly, but I felt like I couldn’t stop.

As my second year dragged on, I became less and less proud of my work, and it became a battle to haul myself out of bed each day. As a freshman, I had gotten up early each morning to eat breakfast in the cafeteria before class. Now, all of a sudden I was scarfing down a corn dog on my way to my 9 a.m. because it was the fastest thing I could microwave if I got up at 8:56. And yes, I really did that this year. More times than I’m willing to admit.

I suddenly felt like I was grinding through things I had once loved. Being constantly double booked sent my anxiety through the roof. The drive I had started the year with was draining faster than I could catch it. Each day felt like I was slogging through syrup.

I knew I needed to give some things up. But sophomore year brought about a pressure I didn’t have the year before. As a freshman, everyone was starting over and equally lost and nervous. There was no pressure to have it all figured out yet. However, it seemed to me like the clemency granted to freshmen no longer applied. As my classmates began to rise through the ranks of campus organizations or begin to achieve in their chosen fields, I felt like I was falling behind.

So here is what I wish someone had told me.

You are right where you are supposed to be; you don’t have to have it all figured out yet. One of the great things about college is that it’s a chance to try on different hats and see what you like, but don’t try them on all at once. Finding out what you don’t like is just as important as finding what you do like, so take that as an opportunity to fail miserably at something. If you think all your peers have it all figured out, they don’t. Chances are they feel the same way you do. We all have.

Sophomore year is only the halfway point in your college career. Sure, you are closer to the finish line than you were before, but you still have two whole years left to play around.

Most importantly, college is a great time in your life. It’s not worth ruining it by trying to constantly compete with everyone. Do the things you like. Go ahead and let go of the things you don’t.