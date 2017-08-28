How to Negotiate a Severance Package

If you have an inkling that your employment is about to come to an end, it’s essential to have a plan in place. This includes knowing how to successfully negotiate your severance package. Since the odds are good that you have a family who depends on your income to pay the bills and buy food and other necessities, having an adequate financial cushion to aid you while you are searching for your next position can ease a great deal of stress and anxiety that can come from being let go. Here’s what you need to know in order to effectively negotiate your severance package.

Know Your Rights

Most people don’t even realize that they are well within their rights to negotiate the terms of their severance package upon being fired or laid off from their position. In a situation like this, former employees tend to take the severance check that is offered to them and retreat to their homes to plan their next career move. However, you most certainly can ask for a different severance settlement, and should do what you can to receive the highest amount possible so you can afford to find a new position that is a perfect for you and your skill set.

Be Prepared

Although we don’t like to think about worst-case scenarios, preparation is key for survival. This is as true in a case of sudden, unexpected employment as it is for natural disaster. By negotiation the terms of a severance package when you are first hired, you can prepare for the possibility of termination in advance. Much like a prenuptial agreement, it’s important to have a contingency should something happen, though you hope nothing ever does.

Clarify Your Terms

If your severance package is paid to you in a lump sum, does that include unused paid time off? Are you being asked to waive any claim for unemployment benefits? These are things you need to know in order to effectively negotiate your severance pay. By thoroughly understanding the terms of your severance agreement, you can potentially leverage a larger check than if you didn’t ask any questions about the terms of your package.

Contact an Unemployment Lawyer

If you are not confident in your negotiating abilities, or if your former employer is unwilling to revisit any of the terms of your severance package, you may want to enlist the help of an unemployment lawyer. Your attorney will explain the terms of the proposed severance pay to you in plain English so you can understand what is happening. He or she can also help with the negotiation process, facilitating a discussion between you and your former employer that can lead to a much more satisfactory severance check. An unemployment lawyer can also go to bat for you in court if your severance agreement is deemed unlawful in any way.