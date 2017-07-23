How To Not Die In Spin Class

Remember your first spinning class? Most exercisers do and it’s usually not with a fond smile. I always tell my class newbies this: The first class you will hate; The second class you will hate ten percent less and by the third class, you will be in love. I make them promise to come back twice more, otherwise I may never see them again. I’ve actually thought it might be savvy for gyms to offer a deep discounts for your first two classes and then give the third one for free, just so they will come back; That’s how terrible your first experience with an indoor cycling class can be.

A New York Times article had many fitness buffs nodding their heads in social media fitness circles last week. Hospitals are seeing a new trend where new exercisers, the majority of them spinners, show up at the ER with a rare exercise-induced illness called rhabdomyolysis, a life-threatening medical crisis very often caused by extreme exercise. It occurs when overworked muscles begin to die and leak their contents into the bloodstream, overloading the kidneys and causing severe pain. And just as in fitness fads, where I can look into the crystal ball of my studios today to see what will be on the cover of Shape Magazine next fall, I knew this trend was coming. My opinion is that the correlation between new cases of rhabdo and spinning is two-fold and it doesn’t have to happen.

Dehydration is the first risk. In cycling classes you can expect a full T-shirt soak. If you don’t bring two liters of water, you run the risk of becoming dehydrated, which tees you up for rhabdo. The next culprit is the 70 pound weighted fly-wheel. When you are new, you’re not familiar with how to command the pedal stroke. On an outdoor bike, if you want to slow down —or stop—you just stop pedaling. Not so with a spinning bike. Once you are pedaling, your legs—which are connected to the fly-wheel via the pedals—cannot just stop.The faster you are pedaling, the harder it is to stop. There is a brake lever, but it’s not something you would use just to ease back on your intensity level. So when you want to slow down, you’re not always able to. In essence, the momentum of the fly-wheel pulls newbies into an aerobic zone beyond their capacity; Beyond a threshold they would typically never want to push past. Their leg speed is not all their own. This phenomenon is unlike other sports. While running—for example— you’d just slow your pace when you got too winded. In spinning class,you get swept along with the torque of the fly-wheel.

This, by the way, is also what gets you amazing cardiovascular results. Many former runners who have bad knees or cannot take the high-impact of running are addicted to the smooth, high-intensity of indoor cycling. You learn to use the momentum of the fly-wheel to work harder than you could on your own and it really is addictive. You feel like you’ve ran a 10k but without the pounding. My knees actually feel better after cycling class.

After several classes you will stop worrying about throwing up. You will be more acclimated to the forward pull of your pedals and you’ll learn to pace yourself. You will become familiar with the pull of the bike and no longer feel like you might go flying over the handlebars if you stand up.

How To Fall In Love With Indoor Cycling 101 Tips:

1. Don’t be intimidated into going fast or standing up. You wouldn’t decide to take up jogging and start with a 10k. You’d run some, then walk, then run, then walk, until gradually you are walking less and running more. Same rule applies here.

2. Bring lots of water and drink before, during and after class.

3. If you are worried about saddle discomfort, invest in a gel seat to cushion your tush until you get used to the saddle. And women, keep the sisters together (if you don’t know what that means, don’t ask; Your sisters are already together)

4. The temporary discomfort is worth the quick results. Be prepared to not like your first two classes. The cycling learning curve is very steep and it’s very gratifying to a new student to reap noticeable benefits quickly. If you take three classes within one week you will start to see immediate improvements in your performance. I have had many students who actually doubled their distance ridden by the end of their first month of regular classes.

Once you are no longer a spinning virgin, then that fly-wheel momentum can safely become your friend and assist you in pushing your legs and heart-rate harder and higher than you might be able to do in a jog around the park.