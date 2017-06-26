How to Optimize Your Blog Content to Boost Conversions

Your official blog was set up with the purpose of educating and engaging your audience. You were hoping that this would lead to conversions. The problem is you’re having trouble getting people to read your blog posts, so there are hardly any conversions resulting from them. How can you optimize your blog content and drive more conversions? Here are a few tips to help you out:

#1: Use Relevant Keywords to Attract Quality Leads

One of the first steps in optimizing your blog content is to conduct keyword research and then implement those keywords in your posts. This is important because when you optimize your blog posts with relevant keywords, you can increase the visibility of those posts in search engine results.

When people are interested in reading about a certain topic and conduct a search with the relevant keyword, they’ll be more likely to find your post. And the more relevant readers you attract, the better your chances are of driving conversions.

You can use the Google Keyword Planner tool to find relevant keywords for the topic you’re covering. From the list of keywords, pick one that has medium to low competition, but high average monthly searches.

You can then use the chosen keyword to optimize your blog post. Ideally, you’ll need to use the keyword in the headline and one in the subhead. You will also need to spread it evenly and naturally throughout the content. You should also optimize your meta-content (meta-title and meta-description) with the keyword.

#2: Optimize Your Headline to Capture Attention

You know that you have to optimize your blog post headline with a relevant keyword. That’s how you optimize for search engines. But once your blog post shows up in the search results, what’s really going to get people to click on it is a catchy headline. The headline should be relevant to the topic and it should get straight to the point.

According to OkDork, headlines with numbers tend to be the most popular. So try creating as many numbered headlines as possible. For example, “7 Steps to Saving More Money,” or “5 Reasons You Should Start Saving Now.” Additionally, using words like “you,” “your,” “free,” “giveaway,”, “how to,” “DIY, etc. tends to have a positive impact on the effectiveness of a headline. Try using them whenever applicable.

The CoSchedule Headline Analyzer is a handy tool that can help you predict the effectiveness of your headline. The tool will analyze your draft headline and provide you with suggestions on what you can change to make it even more engaging.

#3: Resolve Pain Points with the Blog Content

The purpose of your blog is to educate your audience, engage them, and possibly convert them. For them to engage with your blog content, they need to be interested in the topic. You should choose topics that will answer their questions or help them solve a problem. For example, a financial advisor may write a blog post about tips on how to cut costs and start saving.

While providing useful information, the blog post should leave readers wanting more. In other words, it should be useful enough to engage the audience but should leave room for questions, which they’ll need your assistance in answering.

The blog post should form an initial engagement, which will later convince the reader to take a greater interest in your business. For example, your blog post could cover the basics of investing and then lead to an invitation to download your free eBook, which contains a more thorough guide on making investments. Likewise, you could encourage them to sign up for a free consultation with your firm.

Take this Content Marketing Institute blog post, for example. The post talks about four ways in which marketers can use Google Analytics. It gives a clear idea on some of the ways in which marketers can capitalize on Google Analytics, but doesn’t provide all the possible ways it can be used. Towards the end, the author invites readers to check out another blog post with more detailed tips.

#4: Improve Formatting to Enhance Readability

Make your content easy to read, even for people who are just skimming through the post. Readers should be able to get a brief idea of what information you’re providing just by glancing over the content. And even if they don’t have the time to read through everything, they should have enough of an understanding to make a decision. This is where good formatting enters the picture.

First of all, you need to choose a font that’s easy to read and ensure that the font size is large enough, so that readers don’t have to squint. Try running some tests with a few fonts and see which one works best for you. Your paragraphs should be short, because it’s difficult to process large blocks of texts. You can break up your paragraphs by using bullet points and subheadings whenever applicable.

You can also add relevant images, which will help illustrate the point you’re trying to make. These images will also break up the paragraphs, making the content easier to scan. The blog post formatting on the Crazy Egg website is an excellent example. As you can see in the following blog post, they use bold subheads, the paragraphs are short, and there are bullet points to illustrate their points.

#5: Include a Persuasive Call to Action

How will you get people to convert if you don’t tell them what to do next? If you want to drive conversions through your blog posts, you should include clear a Call To Action, which directs your readers to what you want them to do. Whether you want them to read some other post, sign up for a free trial of your service, or subscribe to your newsletter; you need to give them directions.

For example, if you want them to subscribe you can end your post with something like “Need regular updates on money-saving tips? Subscribe to our blog”, or encourage them to “Get the complete guide on Investments for Beginners”.

The following KISSMetrics blog post has a clear Call To Action inviting readers to visit their website. While the CTA invites them to visit the website, the end goal is to get the audience to read more posts, view a demo, or sign up for a trial.

Conclusion

These are five effective ways to optimize your blog content and drive more conversions through them. As you can see, it all starts with attracting quality leads and ends with a clear direction for readers to take action. In between, you’ll need to capture your audience’s attention with a catchy headline so that they’ll want to read the rest of your post.