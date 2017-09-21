How to Optimize Your Yelp Page in Five Simple Steps

Your business’s website is typically your primary online presence, but when customers are looking for honest reviews about your company, they’ll turn to Yelp.

Yelp has the power to impact a business’s bottom line. In fact, one study a few years ago from Harvard Business School showed that a rating increase of just one star can lead to a 9% increase in earnings for that business. Clearly, a good Yelp page matters.

In today’s business climate, it’s essential for your company’s Yelp page to rank high in both search engine results and in local Yelp results. Fortunately, there are several things you can do to get your Yelp page maximum exposure — and boost your revenues at the same time.

Here are five steps to optimizing your business’s Yelp page.

1. In case you haven’t done it already, claim your business

One of the things about Yelp is that you don’t have to set up a Yelp page in order to have a Yelp page. Customers can leave feedback and share details about your business without you knowing about it.

However, you won’t be able to do much more with your business’s Yelp page unless you make the page your own. This is a process that Yelp calls claiming. Claiming is very important and the good news is that it’s easy to do.

If you haven’t yet claimed your page, there will be a prominent claim button on it, which you can click to get the process started. Once the page is yours, you can customize it with the right details, make sure you’re in the right service category, add photos, monitor reviews, and provide your customers with any other information you think they should know.

2. Respond to reviews

As your Yelp page is evolving, and it’s a good idea to stay involved in its growth. One of the best things you can do is to respond to reviews — all reviews.

Good, bad, whatever: responding to reviews shows that you take customer feedback seriously. Thank patrons who write about their positive experiences. This will make you appear gracious and will encourage them to come back. If you get a mediocre or bad review, respond with humility. You should keep in mind that anyone who visits your Yelp page will see the exchange. Apologize for the lackluster experience, explain that you want to make it right, and offer them an incentive to give you another try.

Remember, you can’t delete reviews on a Yelp page without a review process that typically sides in favor of the reviewer, so responding to reviews is your best way to manage them.

3. Encourage people to check in

Businesses that are frequented by a lot of customers show up higher in Yelp rankings, so you’ll want to encourage your customers to check in using their Yelp app.

Yelp allows businesses to offer incentives for check-ins, like discounts and frequent visitor awards, and check-ins are great social advertising for your company as well.

4. Gently remind customers that you have a Yelp page

It seems obvious but if you want good reviews on Yelp you need to ask your customers to give you reviews.

But wait! You have to be careful with this, since Yelp is very much against businesses asking for reviews. They’re trying to cultivate an organic site with honest feedback, and when you ask for feedback, it affects Yelp’s overall trustworthiness.

However, you could gently remind customers that you have a Yelp page on social media and with signs around your business, and that honest reviews are what make Yelp such a useful community. Usually, some customers will take that as a clue to leave a review.

5. Don’t forget SEO!

You already know that strong SEO is important for getting your website to rank high in search engine results.

An SEO agency, Tell Me Your Goal experimented with on-site SEO by leveraging customer reviews, and found that businesses who allowed customers to add reviews on their websites directly performed better than those who do not.

They also discovered that optimizing your Yelp page by using similar methods as you do on your website makes your Yelp page rank higher. This means using relevant long tail keywords in your business description and specialties, as well as making them flow naturally in any review responses you enter. Your keyword focus should be on your business specialties, ensuring your most important keywords appear in the first ten words.