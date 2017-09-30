How to Order Coffee Around the World

The 1st of October is international coffee day, with events and promotions taking place around the world!

There’s also big discounts to be had, with money off in coffee shops, and some even offering cups of coffee completely free!

If you’re a coffee lover then this weekend is definitely the day to pick up your favourite cup of joe, or if you’re travelling right now, why not do as the locals do and pick up a regional favourite or speciality coffee?

If you’re not sure what to order, don’t worry! A fun new tool has been launched that shows some of the local favourites around the world, and how to order them in the local language.

Found yourself in Ho Chi Minh City and want to sample a traditional Vietnamese egg coffee? Learn how to order one with the online app’s voice sample and the pronunciation spelled out phonetically for you.

Or what if you’re in Madrid and want to try a traditional coffee? The app will teach you how to order a Café Bombón, as well as what to accompany it with - churros in this case. Or if you’re in Barcelona, swap the drink for a Catalan specialty called Trifásico – Carajillo with milk.

There’s even some cool little facts about coffee around the world. For example, did you know that by law, the Finnish are entitled to a coffee break at work twice daily for 10 minutes?

You can find the tool here: International Flavours of Coffee by FreshGround