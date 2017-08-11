How to Overcome Food Cravings!

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health. With this being the last day prior to MY summer vacation, I just checked in with my grandmother, my parents’ dogs (they’re away until Monday), and picked up the keys to the summer home I’ll be staying at.

We’ll be bringing the pets with us (a dog and a bunny), and will have the bulk of our groceries shipped to us from the mainland. How cool is that?! So excited to get away for the next 10 days starting tomorrow! Not to worry, though — I’ll still be sending you the usual Monday-Friday nuggets of information and motivation. Since I no longer can sleep past 8 AM unless I had a very late night out, you’ll be my first point of contact each and every morning before my girlfriend wakes up. Then, it’ll be off to the beach for a day of fun in the sun ;-)

Now then, the notion of cravings came up recently, so I figured I’d explore how you can overcome these when you were in the process of changing your eating habits. Some folks think it’s best to ‘indulge’ whenever you have a craving, provided you utilize portion control (HORSESHIT! Ahem, excuse me…). Others think you need to go cold turkey.

So, what’s the best strategy?

In my professional opinion, if you’re craving sugar, grains, or extremely artificial and processed foods, then you need to go cold turkey. There’s no other option. There are RARE instances (my girlfriend is one of them) where people can eat very tiny portions of highly sugary foods, and be completely content. I know I’m not one of those people, and I’d venture to guess that you’re not one of those people, either!

I discussed earlier this week about how sugar is eight times more addictive than cocaine, an illegal white substance in this country and in most parts of the world. Grains are completely devoid of any nutritional value, are incredibly addictive in and of themselves, and promote inflammation. Don’t even get me started on the extremely lax regulations on processed foods here in the States, where things like artificial sweeteners and artificial colorings are allowed in full force.

There are actually food laboratories whose sole purpose is to manipulate the chemical composition of different processed foods so we literally CRAVE them, and can’t get enough! How messed up is that?!

Now, I’m not going to lie to you — Going cold turkey is HARD! For the first couple of weeks, you may experience withdrawal symptoms, which include but are no limited to: Migraines, shakes, sweating, irritability, difficulty sleeping, nausea..

To help get you past this phase, you may want to ‘trick’ your body into feeling like it’s ingesting a sweet or a grainy food. This is where finding a healthy recipe or healthy substitute comes in handy! Below you’ll find a couple of simple substitutes when prepping or using these:

Sugar -> Organic Stevia Leaf Extract Powder

Flour -> Almond Flour

Pasta -> Spiralized Squash or Zucchini

Candy Bar -> Quest Bar

There are literally HUNDREDS of other substitutions, but these are some of the most common ones. Keeping these in mind, to find 72 healthy recipes spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, appetizers and desserts, you can download my Healthy Recipe Book by going to www.weightlossbypete.com/healthyrecipes.

Enjoy your weekend!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub