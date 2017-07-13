How To Overcome Loneliness

Whether we care to admit it or not we all deal with varying degrees of loneliness. The profound and complex sadness that comes with the idea of being alone, solitary, or longing for connection can sometimes be debilitating. Worse yet, it seems that with the advent of modern technology and social media we’re only getting more lonely.

So how do we overcome the nasty emotion?

Psych IRL’s newest video has a variety of different ways to approach the concept of loneliness. By breaking down exactly what it means to be lonely the video can help you feel more connected to the people in your life. The idea of battling loneliness often comes down to surrounding yourself with like minded people, knowing the difference between being alone and lonely, and knowing that loneliness isn’t a fact.