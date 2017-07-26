How To Overcome The “Fear of Missing Out"

Does the “Fear Of Missing Out” get the best of you? Do you easily get off track when a bright, new, shiny object comes your way? New opportunity? New course? New coach? New city? New Home? New job? New business partnership?

These things are not bad, but when God has given you something specific to focus on and something specific to give your time to, then yes, these things are just “things” that will distract you and keep you from completing the task that God has already given you.

Today, let’s look at Noah. God told him to build a boat, a big boat, because a flood was coming, something that Noah had never experienced before or really, even understood. God spoke and gave him a very specific assignment; an assignment that was not easy. It’s in his story that I find 4 very specific things that we can learn and apply to our lives, our businesses, our calling:

Be Righteous: “Noah was a righteous man, the only blameless person living on earth at the time, and he walked in close fellowship with God.” ~ Genesis 6:9

This verse has so much for us to unpack and learn from. Because Noah was a righteous man who walked in close fellowship with God, I believe he was able to hear from God. And because he knew that God spoke and that God called him, he was able to not only sacrifice his life, his wants and desires for the calling of God, but he was committed to staying focused when everything else around him was calling for his attention.

For many of us, we long to hear from God; we want to know His will for our life. We want to know from Him the path to take, the right decision to make. The key to this is walking in close fellowship with Him. When we do, we will know and recognize His voice amongst all the other voices that are clamoring for our attention.

“My sheep recognize my voice. I know them, and they follow Me.” ~ John 10:27

Be willing to sacrifice: Some say that it could have taken Noah up to 120 years to build the ark. Can you imagine the sacrifice it took to do that? I often wonder what “things” he had to give up to follow the calling of God on his life. Also, the moments where maybe he questioned what God was doing. I know I can relate. There have been times in my life where I have felt like God wasn’t moving fast enough. I wanted answers in a year, at the longest. And when God didn’t come through like I thought He would, I would give up and move onto something else.

I wonder how many of us forfeit experiencing what God has for us, because we give up too soon? How many of us miss out on God’s blessing because we thought the sacrifice was too much?

“It was by faith that Noah built a large boat to save his family from the flood. He obeyed God, who warned him about things that had never happened before.” ~Hebrews 11:7

Remember, Noah didn’t really know what to expect; he didn’t have all the answers upfront. It was by faith that he followed after the very specific calling that God gave him.

Be Focused: Not only did Noah have to sacrifice a lot, but he also had to focus on the task at hand. With the years that it took Noah to build the ark, I wonder how many “opportunities” came his way that could have easily allowed him to “abandon” the call and instead, go after something different, something that would give him and his family immediate results.

But because he knew the voice of God, he could focus, year after year; even when I’m sure the community of people thought he was nothing but a crazy old man who had lost his mind.

Be Blessed: Because Noah was found blameless and obeyed, his life, along with the life of his family was spared and God blessed them.

“Then God blessed Noah and his sons and told them, “Be fruitful and multiply. Fill the earth.” ~ Genesis 9:1

God longs to bless you. God longs to see you fulfill all that He has for you. To see God move, we need to choose to walk close with the Lord, to sacrifice our goals for His and then, be willing to focus when He speaks.

What about you? What very specific task has God given you to complete? Are you allowing “other things” to distract you? What will happen if you don’t complete the task that God has given you?

Friend, don’t lose focus. Stay true to the one thing that God has already spoken to you about. Keep after it, even if it takes years. Don’t let the “flurry” of opportunities distract you. Your commitment to focus will ‘save’ your life and the lives of others!

Do you trust God’s vision and His plan for your life?

Share with me below, what vision has God given you for your life?

